Bella Hadid Debuted New Baby Bangs While Wearing a Sheer Crop Top on Instagram

With Bella Hadid's blonde era over, the supermodel has entered an entirely new hair phase.



Despite returning to her brunette roots, Bella still managed to keep her dark brown hair intriguing with a set of new baby bangs. On Wednesday, she showed off her fresh fringe in a slideshow of snapshots shared to Instagram, and in the photos, Bella wore her bangs in piecey, well-defined sections across her forehead.

But perhaps even more eye-catching than Bella's hair was her chaotic outfit, which consisted of a sheer patterned crop top with no bra, an ultra low-rise skirt in red corduroy, and a pair of Miu Miu ballet flats teamed with purple socks. At one point, she styled her mismatched look with a sage green cardigan only buttoned once at the top. Bleached brows, icy blue eyeshadow, and a single gold bracelet provided the finishing touches.



"17 hour flight to work," Bella captioned the content carousel.

Bella is seemingly booked and busy following her recent winter getaway to the Cayman Islands earlier this month. The beach vacation saw her sunbathing in what appeared to be a new swimsuit everyday ( from an all-white bikini to a timeless black two-piece), as well as bonding with her boyfriend Marc Kalman and friends and indulging in some much-needed downtime from a hectic past year.