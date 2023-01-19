Bella Hadid Debuted New Baby Bangs While Wearing a Sheer Crop Top on Instagram

And the lowest of low-rise skirts.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on January 19, 2023 @ 11:11AM
Bella Hadid
Photo:

Bella Hadid Instagram

With Bella Hadid's blonde era over, the supermodel has entered an entirely new hair phase. 

Despite returning to her brunette roots, Bella still managed to keep her dark brown hair intriguing with a set of new baby bangs. On Wednesday, she showed off her fresh fringe in a slideshow of snapshots shared to Instagram, and in the photos, Bella wore her bangs in piecey, well-defined sections across her forehead. 

But perhaps even more eye-catching than Bella's hair was her chaotic outfit, which consisted of a sheer patterned crop top with no bra, an ultra low-rise skirt in red corduroy, and a pair of Miu Miu ballet flats teamed with purple socks. At one point, she styled her mismatched look with a sage green cardigan only buttoned once at the top. Bleached brows, icy blue eyeshadow, and a single gold bracelet provided the finishing touches. 

"17 hour flight to work," Bella captioned the content carousel.

Bella is seemingly booked and busy following her recent winter getaway to the Cayman Islands earlier this month. The beach vacation saw her sunbathing in what appeared to be a new swimsuit everyday ( from an all-white bikini to a timeless black two-piece), as well as bonding with her boyfriend Marc Kalman and friends and indulging in some much-needed downtime from a hectic past year.

Related Articles
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Defied Winter's Fashion Rules in an Extreme Crop Top
Katie Homes x Jimmy Fallon
Katie Holmes's Latest Look Is an Ode to '80s Maximalism
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Posed in Nothing But a Black Bra on Instagram
I've Devoted Myself to This Supermodel-Loved, Jewelry Brand for 9 Years
Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid Keep Wearing This Handmade Jewelry That’s Been My Favorite for 7 Years
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Wore the Shortest Romper and Knee-High Boots for a Photoshoot in the Middle of Nowhere
Kylie Jenner graphic crop top Instagram
Kylie Jenner's Version of Loungewear Included the Tiniest Graphic Bra Top and a Matching Micro-Miniskirt
Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson Dressed for Spring in a Sequined Yellow Bra Top and High-Slit Pencil Skirt
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid Just Wore a Bikini That Will Never Go Out of Style
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Went Braless Underneath an Ultra-Sheer LBD
Emily Ratajkowski Instagram story tube top
Emily Ratajkowski Wore a See-Through White Tube Top in the Dead of Winter
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Marked Her Return to Instagram While Wearing an On-Trend Leather Jacket
Jessica Chastain 2023 Golden Globes
Slicked Back Hair Reigned Supreme At the Golden Globes
Katy Perry Cowgirl Chainmail Bodysuit Instagram Santa Barbara Carriage & Western Arts Museum
Katy Perry Wore a Glam Version of Cowgirlcore With a Chainmail Bodysuit and Fringe Pants
Golden Globes Lily James
The Secret Sauce for Lily James's 2023 Golden Globes Hair Was Tape-In Extensions
Bella Hadid Instagram
Bella Hadid's Tiny Dior Bikini Has the Most Delicate Ruffled Detail
Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union and Her Daughter Kaavia Matched With Mommy-and-Me Braids