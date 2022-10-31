Bella Hadid's ATV-Driving Attire Included a Plunging Blouse and Chaotic Midi Skirt

Plus a matching helmet, of course.

Averi Baudler
Averi Baudler
Published on October 31, 2022
Bella Hadid Instagram

Bella Hadid may have skipped out on Halloween this year, but that doesn’t mean she didn’t dress up like a total badass (see: herself).

On Monday, the model shared one of her signature photo dumps detailing a day spent riding an ATV around the desert (casual!). As if that wasn’t impressive enough on its own, Hadid took it a step further by standing on the ATV’s seat while she drove and swapping traditional riding attire for a plunging ‘70s-style orange blouse and chaotic brown midi skirt that featured an asymmetrical jellyfish hem.

Putting safety first, Bella accessorized the look with a matching orange helmet as well as a stack of gold necklaces, gold cuff bracelets on either wrist, and a pair of black knee-high leather boots, and she wore her brown hair in three braids. “@studioolafureliasson + 🏍 = 🫀🫀,” she captioned the post, referencing the art piece that she drove out to see.

Hadid’s post came just an hour after she addressed her lack of Halloween participation. Writing in an Instagram post’s caption that she was “flying on Halloween,” Bella admitted she had to get creative with her costume, adding, “so this @schiaparelli shall do …. She's a walking HEART 🫀🩸❤️.” 

The accompanying photos showed the model wearing the look she sported while attending Naomi Campbell's couture fashion and art charity show in Doha, Qatar, on Friday. The all-red dress in question featured a floor-length ruched skirt, draped long sleeves, and an attached hood. She added oversized earrings and simple heels to finish the dramatic outfit.

