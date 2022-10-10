Bella Hadid Celebrated Her 26th Birthday in a Naked Dress with a Visible Thong Underneath

Published on October 10, 2022 @ 10:58AM
Bella Hadid
Happy birthday to Bella Hadid and her super sexy party dress. 

Yesterday, the supermodel turned 26 years old, and to celebrate, she stepped out for a surprise birthday dinner at Lucali in Brooklyn with family and friends, wearing a navy blue sheer lace bodycon dress with a flossy black thong underneath. She layered an oversized vintage leather jacket over her outfit, and accessorized with tinted glasses, heeled sandals accented by silver chains, and a tiny bag emblazoned with the phrase "Ciao Bella." 

Bella's brunette hair was worn down below her shoulders and featured Y2K-style side-swept bangs, while her makeup consisted of bronzed skin and a dark pink lip. 

Of the notable guests in attendance was Bella's older sister Gigi Hadid, who wore a black cropped turtleneck underneath a matching leather blazer, which she paired with a white paint-splatter denim maxi skirt and pointed-toe boots. The birthday girl's boyfriend Marc Kalman was also there to celebrate, and coordinated his outfit to hers, wearing a black crewneck sweatshirt, baggy brown pants, and black lace-up boots. 

Gigi Hadid

