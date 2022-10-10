Celebrity Bella Hadid Celebrated Her 26th Birthday in a Naked Dress with a Visible Thong Underneath The ultimate party look. By Alicia Brunker Alicia Brunker Instagram Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on October 10, 2022 @ 10:58AM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Happy birthday to Bella Hadid and her super sexy party dress. Yesterday, the supermodel turned 26 years old, and to celebrate, she stepped out for a surprise birthday dinner at Lucali in Brooklyn with family and friends, wearing a navy blue sheer lace bodycon dress with a flossy black thong underneath. She layered an oversized vintage leather jacket over her outfit, and accessorized with tinted glasses, heeled sandals accented by silver chains, and a tiny bag emblazoned with the phrase "Ciao Bella." Bella's brunette hair was worn down below her shoulders and featured Y2K-style side-swept bangs, while her makeup consisted of bronzed skin and a dark pink lip. Bella Hadid's Impromptu Photoshoot With Emily Ratajkowski Included Itty Bitty Bras and the Lowest Rise Skirts Of the notable guests in attendance was Bella's older sister Gigi Hadid, who wore a black cropped turtleneck underneath a matching leather blazer, which she paired with a white paint-splatter denim maxi skirt and pointed-toe boots. The birthday girl's boyfriend Marc Kalman was also there to celebrate, and coordinated his outfit to hers, wearing a black crewneck sweatshirt, baggy brown pants, and black lace-up boots. Getty Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit