My Secret to Easy At-Home Manicures Is Amazon’s Best-Selling Gel Nail Kit — and It’s 64% Off

I’m partial to stately, svelte nails — which, given my weak, grow-resistant natural nails, requires work to achieve. I’ve DIY-dabbled in numerous nail extension techniques, including builder gel, press-ons, and dip powder. Each has required countless, painstaking hours of practice (or should I say, struggling) and, more often than not, elicits subpar results. Recently, as I was considering resigning myself to a life of short nails, or paying the price for pro-grade extensions, I found my saving grace: gel nail extensions.

The technique, which incorporates elements of a press-on manicure and a UV-cured builder gel, is hands down my favorite DIY manicure method to date. The results are stunning, the process is straightforward and speedy, and it’s helped me reclaim literal hours I’d previously spent practicing the aforementioned extension processes. The sole con, IMO, is the price tag: many gel tip starter kits live in the triple-digit neighborhood. In an effort to find a preferably less-pricey gel extension kit, I turned to Amazon. It was there that I discovered the best-selling Beetles Gel Nail Easy Extension Set.

Amazon

TBH, the Amazon best-seller is comparable to pricier kits from a quality standpoint, albeit at a fraction of the cost — particularly now. For a limited time, you snag the kit for more than 60 percent off at the retailer.

The Beetles Gel Nail Kit Easy Extension Set is a fully fledged, all-inclusive gel-tip manicure set that delivers salon-quality nail length, structure, and smoothness in minutes. Beginner-friendly (really!), the kit contains everything you need, including plastic full-cover nail tips, UV-activated gel adhesive, and a portable UV curing light. Available in an array of lengths and shapes, I’m fond of the coffin style for dramatic looks. I’ve also purchased shorter versions, including the ballerina style (also on sale if you have Prime), which proves equally durable and svelte for when I’m going for a minimalist vibe. My manicures last over two weeks — even in the face of popping LaCroix tabs every other hour and dabbling in mani-ruining DIY projects on the weekends.

Amazon

The application process is a breeze: Prep the natural nail by gently buffing and removing debris. Next, apply the UV gel to the inside of the faux nail, press it to your natural nail, and hold beneath the UV light — where, like magic, it cements within a minute. The nails come clear; a blank canvas for creativity. They can be painted — I’ve used both regular and gel polish with success — adorned, wrapped, filed, and cut to your desired length for a totally customized look. Once you’re ready to remove, simply soak in acetone.

One shopper, who said they’ve saved $120 per month since replacing salon appointments with this kit, agreed with me that it’s “beginner friendly,” and noted that their “first set lasted three weeks.” Another reviewer, who’s “tried every type” of nail extension technique, dubbed the Beetle’s kit the most durable and “by far the easiest” to master. Illustrating this claim is another customer, who said they achieved “salon-worthy” nails on their very first try. A final fan raved they’re “so blown away” by the quality of the kit, in addition to its straightforward application and removal processes. I couldn’t agree more.

The Beetles Gel Nail Kit Easy Extension Set is a fast track hack to sculpted, salon-quality nails. Snag a set while it’s still on sale for just $18.

