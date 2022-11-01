This Prebiotic-Rich Moisturizer Has Given Me the Healthiest Skin of My Life

"Probiotics" and "prebiotics" are buzzwords often thrown around in the skincare and wellness industries. Still, many people don't even understand how they work, why they're good for us, and how we should use them. After all, who wants to put bacteria on their skin? Especially if you already deal with acne.

It's me. I'm people. So just hear me out on this one.

I’ve dealt with acne since my teenage years, and despite having access to the best products and in-office treatments on the market, it never seems to go away. This rings especially true in the winter months when my skin becomes parched from the dry air and harsh winds, and since I've struggled to find a thick moisturizer that doesn't break me out (until now), my skin reacts to the weather and I suffer the consequences. So, when I learned about pre- and probiotics my initial reaction was to say "no, thank you." However, after using Beekman 1802's Bloom Cream moisturizer for a few weeks my skin completely transformed — and now I wax poetic about it every chance I get.

The reason most heavy moisturizers make me break out is because they use comedogenic ingredients that do a great job at sealing in moisture but clog my pores. This one, however, does not.

Its postbiotic-rich formula is filled with an elegant cocktail of moisturizing sunflower seed oil, calming aloe extract, nourishing honey, collagen-boosting whey protein, and a plethora of other common skin-friendly ingredients. What makes this moisturizer so unique is that it adds goat milk prebiotic, milk postbiotic, and healing Epsom salts.

What's more, despite feeling rich and thick, it absorbs quickly into the skin and feels lightweight and pillow-y. The formula is delectable, and I love that now I don't have to sacrifice a clear complexion for a moisturized one. I can have my cake and eat it too.

