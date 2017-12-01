7 Holiday Party-Ready Nail Polish & Lipstick Pairings

Getty Images, Courtesy
Erin Lukas
Dec 01, 2017 @ 1:00 pm

Holiday party season is in full swing. No matter how effortless it was to sort out your outfits for each occasion, there’s always one final speed bump before arriving at cocktail hour: accessorizing with the right makeup to complement the night’s ensemble.

Whether you’re partial to a perfect match or unlikely pairings, with so many seasonal colors and options, the process of choosing the right nail and lip combo can make you late to the night's soiree. Luckily, we’ve done the work for you by creating seven striking lip and nail teams that are bound to be the life of the party.

VIDEO: The Crazy Cost of a Lifetime of Beauty

 

1 of 7 Courtesy

Clinique Chubby Stick Intense Moisturizing Lip Colour Balm in Broadest Berry + Deborah Lippmann Nail Polish in Can't Be Tamed 

A berry lip and gilded gold glitter polish are a foolproof pairing for festive cocktail dressing.

Clinique Chubby Stick Intense Moisturizing Lip Colour Balm in Broadest Berry ($18; sephora.com) + Deborah Lippmann Nail Polish in Can't Be Tamed ($20; netaporter.com). 

Advertisement
2 of 7 Courtesy

L'Oreal Paris x Balmain Paris Lipstick in Confidence + Oribe The Lacquer High Shine Nail Polish in Night Orchid 

Shimmery lipstick and rich plum varnish make a seasonal standout team that’s always cocktail hour-ready.

L'Oreal Paris x Balmain Paris Lipstick in Confidence ($14; barneys.com) + Oribe The Lacquer High Shine Nail Polish in Night Orchid ($32; netaporter.com). 

3 of 7 Courtesy

Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Lips Matte Contour Liquid Lipstick in Show Girl + Yves Saint Laurent La Lacque Couture in Studio Silver

For an extra dose of glamour, accessorize a sultry smoky eye with nude lips and a sparkling polish.

Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Lips Matte Contour Liquid Lipstick in Show Girl ($25; netaporter.com) + Yves Saint Laurent La Lacque Couture Fall Look 2017 in Studio Silver ($28; yslbeautyus.com). 

Advertisement
4 of 7 Courtesy

Bite Beauty Amuse Bouche Lipstick in Eggplant + Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in Celebrity

Inject some drama into evening style by complementing an all-black ensemble with a vampy deep purple lip and jet black nails.

Bite Beauty Amuse Bouche Lipstick in Eggplant ($26; sephora.com) + Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in Celebrity ($28; chanel.com). 

Advertisement
5 of 7 Courtesy

Tom Ford Beauty Boys & Girls Lip Color in Christiano + Marc Jacobs Beauty Enamored Hi-Shine Nail Polish in Gatsby 

An on-trend roange lip worn with a subtle, shimmery pink polish is a modest match, but will still stand out on the holiday party circuit.

Tom Ford Beauty Boys & Girls Lip Color in Christiano ($36; sephora.com) + Marc Jacobs Beauty Enamored Hi-Shine Nail Polish in Gatsby ($18; sephora.com). 

Advertisement
6 of 7 Courtesy

Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint in Uncensored + Sally Hansen Color Therapy Nail Polish in Haute Springs 

Matchy-matchy red polish and lips are a classic pairing that goes hand-in-hand with a staple LBD. 

Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color in Uncensored ($24; sephora.com) + Sally Hansen Color Therapy Nail Polish in Haute Springs ($7; target.com). 

 

 

Advertisement
7 of 7 Courtesy

Bobbi Brown Crushed Lip Color in Lilac + JINSoon Nail Lacquer in Iris 

Balance a soft pink lip with deep vibrant blue nails for an elegant addition to a holiday party look.

Bobbi Brown Crushed Lip Color in Lilac ($29; sephora.com) + JINSoon Nail Lacquer in Iris ($18; nordstrom.com). 

 

 

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!