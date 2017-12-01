7 Holiday Party-Ready Nail Polish & Lipstick Pairings

Getty Images, Courtesy
Holiday party season is in full swing. No matter how effortless it was to sort out your outfits for each occasion, there’s always one final speed bump before arriving at cocktail hour: accessorizing with the right makeup to complement the night’s ensemble.
Whether you’re partial to a perfect match or unlikely pairings, with so many seasonal colors and options, the process of choosing the right nail and lip combo can make you late to the night's soiree. Luckily, we’ve done the work for you by creating seven striking lip and nail teams that are bound to be the life of the party.
1 of 7
Clinique Chubby Stick Intense Moisturizing Lip Colour Balm in Broadest Berry + Deborah Lippmann Nail Polish in Can't Be Tamed
2 of 7
L'Oreal Paris x Balmain Paris Lipstick in Confidence + Oribe The Lacquer High Shine Nail Polish in Night Orchid
3 of 7
Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Lips Matte Contour Liquid Lipstick in Show Girl + Yves Saint Laurent La Lacque Couture in Studio Silver
4 of 7
Bite Beauty Amuse Bouche Lipstick in Eggplant + Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in Celebrity
5 of 7
Tom Ford Beauty Boys & Girls Lip Color in Christiano + Marc Jacobs Beauty Enamored Hi-Shine Nail Polish in Gatsby
6 of 7
Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint in Uncensored + Sally Hansen Color Therapy Nail Polish in Haute Springs
