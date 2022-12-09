The Makeup Brand Used by Mandy Moore, Gisele Bündchen, and Naomi Watts Is 30% Off This Weekend Only

These sets will see you through the holiday season and beyond.

Mandy Moore's Go-To Mascara and More from This Celeb-Loved Brand Is on Special Sale This Weekend Only
Mandy Moore, Gisele Bündchen, and Naomi Watts are three of the most beautiful famous faces to grace our TV screens and magazine covers, and that’s probably due to the fact that each embraces their natural beauty through no-makeup looks. While they’ve certainly stunned on red carpets and catwalks in full glam, all of these celebs tend to opt for simplicity when it comes to their everyday looks, so it was no surprise to learn that they’re each a fan of the clean, minimalist brand Beautycounter — which is currently running a sale on gifts for 30 percent off through Sunday. 

Moore has taken to Instagram stories to chat about her five-minute, clean-beauty routine, and the Beautycounter Think Big All-in-One Mascara was a big standout product (which is obvious just by looking at her bold, beautiful lashes). The mascara has amassed over 2,900 five-star reviews from shoppers (plus a nod from InStyle beauty editors) who say it “goes on beautifully” and makes their lashes appear “longer and more defined.” The mascara is included in the brand’s shopper-loved Going Places Makeup Kit, which also includes a cream eyeshadow and mini lipgloss for a quick, no-makeup look that accentuates features without making them look completely different. 

Going Places Makeup Kit

Beautycounter

Shop now: $30 (Originally $42); beautycounter.com

Another Beautycounter fan, Watts has called out the brand’s Dew Skin Tinted Moisturizer, saying that it creates a “glowy look.” The makeup is a barely-there layer of light coverage meant to allow your natural skin to shine through while evening out tone and texture. Not to mention, Bündchen revealed that her little trick for appearing more awake is the Beautycounter Cheeky Clean Cream Blush. "This is a little thing if you feel like you're looking tired," she previously explained

Flawless in Five

Beautycounter

Shop now: $171 (Originally $214); beautycounter.com

These products are each featured in several Beautycounter gift bundles, like the Flawless in Five set that includes the mascara Moore uses, the tinted moisturizer preferred by Watts, the blush Bündchen uses, plus a lip gloss and a creamy concealer, too. This package is completely customizable, meaning whether this is a gift from you to you, or for a friend, you can select the exact shade of tinted moisturizer you want from 27 options, plus concealer, blush, and gloss to best compliment nearly any skin tone. 

More than 1,000 shoppers left five-star reviews for the creamy blush, calling it “easy to blend,” and adding that they “love the colors” and the fact that they know they’re “applying non-toxic makeup” to their face. And more than 1,100 equally enthused reviewers left five stars for the tinted moisturizer that they call one of their “absolute favorite” products to use. One person shared that it makes their skin “feel moisturized and leaves it looking smooth,” and another added that it’s so “lightweight and non-greasy” that they’re buying it again. 

Take your own clean, no-makeup look up several notches with the clean beauty sets on sale now at Beautycounter. Just be sure to add a few to your cart before they sell out. 

