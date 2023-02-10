This Multitasking Skin Tint Used By Naomi Watts Gives Me Dewy Coverage Without Feeling Like Makeup

It's 30 percent off for a limited time.

By
Leah Groth
Published on February 10, 2023

I am incredibly discerning when it comes to any product I put on my face, especially foundation or tinted moisturizer. As someone who has struggled with skin issues for most of my life, I have struggled to find products that offer a little bit of coverage in addition to sun protection without irritating my skin. I also loathe the cakey makeup look of most foundations and the overly matte, sunscreen feeling left behind by many tinted moisturizers. After years of searching for the perfect compromise, I discovered the perfect, dewy skin tint courtesy of Beautycounter, a celebrity-used beauty brand whose products don’t contain questionable ingredients.

Beautycounter’s Dew Skin Tinted Moisturizer is the ultimate multitasker. You can use the product as your daily moisturizer, or apply it after one. Either way, your skin will thank you as the product is infused with skincare ingredients like black currant seed oil, peony root extract, and vitamin C, helping firm your skin over time. It also offers sun protection with SPF 20, containing zinc oxide. I generally dread lathering sunscreen on my face, as I either experience irritation or hate the way it smells, feels, and looks on my skin, but this product doesn’t do any of the above — in fact, I actually look forward to applying it. I even reapply throughout the day according to exposure. 

As for coverage, don’t expect it to cover up major skin flaws — however, the subtle tint does a great job of evening out my skin tone without looking like I have any makeup on at all. The biggest added bonus is the luminous and dewy finish, leaving behind the TikTok-famous “mermaid skin” look. I’m not the only one who swears by this best-selling product, either — more than 1,200 people of all ages with different skin types have left the tint a five-star review. 

“As my skin ages, this tinted moisturizer is just enough to not only moisturize, but hide the skin variations. I can wear this daily without feeling I have too much makeup on,” said one 65-year-old reviewer. Others agree that it “smells wonderful,” “gives just the right amount of color,” and is the “perfect combination of a light moisturizer plus coverage.” 

A number of other beauty editors and celebrities are also part of Beautycounter’s following, including Naomi Watts , who revealed Dew Skin Tinted Moisturizer is on her short list of cosmetic products in 2020, saying that it creates a “glowy look.” Other celebrity fans of the line include Mandy Moore, Gisele Bündchen, and Jennifer Garner

Beautycounter Dew Skin Tinted Moisturizer retails for $50, but you can snag it for just $35 for a limited time with the code CLEANFORALL30 at checkout. Shop yours for less at Beautycounter’s website.

