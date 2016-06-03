Beautyblender Has Two Amazing Collabs in the Works

The simple egg-shaped design of the Beautyblender, in all of its colors and sizes, is so effective in terms of flawless makeup application it’s hard to believe the company would up its game. Yet here they are, apparently on the brink of collaborations with two major beauty brands.

RELATED: How to Take Care of Your Beauty Blender I had so much fun with my gal pal @reaannsilva founder of the amazing @beautyblender at #TooFacedHQ today! We had a photo shoot for a super exciting upcoming collab...make sure you keep your eyes peeled! 👀 #toofaced A photo posted by Jerrod Blandino (@jerrodblandino) on Jun 1, 2016 at 2:03pm PDT

Too Faced founder Jerrod Blandino let the cat out of the bag this week that his company will be teaming up with Beautyblender for something really special. That news alone was enough to give us heart palpitations. Then PopSugar received a comment from Beautyblender’s publicity department which revealed even more – that the Too Faced collab will be ready for the holiday gift-giving season and there’s another brand that’s also in the mix.

"Beautyblender is partnering with two amazing brands later this fall for exclusive, co-branded offerings just in time for holiday," Beautyblender said in a statement to PopSugar. "Yes, one is with Too Faced and the other is with Benefit. Our lips are sealed, for now, about any further details."

Seriously? Too Faced and Benefit? It’s like Christmas in June!

Now to figure out just how to bide our time until the special Beautyblenders actually launch. We’ll just be here twiddling our thumbs and organizing our makeup waiting impatiently. Don’t mind us.