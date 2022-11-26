Shoppers Say This Pore Vacuum Hydrafacial Is More Effective Than Professional Treatments, and It’s 25% Off

GloFacial is rarely on sale.

By
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri

Tamim is beauty commerce writer at InStyle, with nearly a decade of experience writing about beauty, fashion, wellness, and music.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on November 26, 2022 @ 04:00PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

GLOfacial Hydro-Infusion Deep Pore Cleansing Clarifying Tool
Photo:

Nordstrom

We all have our various skin concerns, but one that’s almost universal is the desire for clean, uncongested pores. It’s what made Dr. Pimple Popper the celebrity she is today, and why nose pore-clearing strips often sell out. Within the very saturated landscape lies BeautyBio’s GloFacial Pore Cleansing tool, a cutting-edge hydro-infusion, suction, and LED light device that is currently 25 percent off at Nordstrom

BeautyBio launched its three-in-one GloFacial tool at the end of August to immediate fanfare, so much so that it was out of stock for a while. It’s back now for 25 percent off, discounted from $200 down to $150 — and take it from a beauty editor who has tried every skincare device you can think of: This one is very much worth your money. 

The GloFacial comes with three interchangeable heads, including a cleaning brush, a charging station, and a skincare concentrate. There are two chambers in the device — the first is where you add a mixture of water and the skincare concentrate, and the second is a waste chamber, where all of the extracted gunk ends up. 

GLOfacial Hydro-Infusion Deep Pore Cleansing Clarifying Tool

Nordstrom

Shop now: $149 (Originally $200); nordstrom.com

As you run GloFacial over your face, you’ll experience two simultaneous sensations — a light suction and a wet, moisture-dispersion. It personally takes me somewhere between 10-15 minutes to treat my always-congested face, with the most time spent on areas like my chin and nose. 

The results are both satisfying and disgusting. The concentrate chamber empties and the waste chamber fills with dead skin and whatever grossness is causing your blackheads and blocking your pores. 

I thought I knew good pore-clearing masks and devices, but this BeautyBio one makes it clear that I do not, because my skin has never been so devoid of blackheads, bumps, or pores. 

One five-star reviewer agreed with an InStyle editor’s claim that she stopped needing facials after using this device. “This product has accomplished even better results, in just one use, than my professional facials have. My skin is glowing. No dryness, even in the winter, and my pores are visibly smaller… I was spending $100 per facial and this has saved me countless dollars.”

BeautyBio’s GloFacial Tool previously sold out even at full price, so use this rare opportunity to snag it on sale before it’s gone again. 

Shop More Black Friday Deals on Beauty Devices: 

Related Articles
Nordstrom Black Friday Designer Deals Tout
Hurry! Nordstrom’s Massive Black Friday Sale Still Has 6,000 Deals on Designer Clothing, Shoes, and Bags
J.Crew Black Friday Deals Tout
J.Crew's Black Friday Sale Includes 50% Off 800+ New Holiday Arrivals, but These Are the 10 Best to Shop
Arizona Genuine Shearling Lined Slide Sandal Black Friday Tout
We Can’t Believe It: The Coziest Version of This Hollywood-Loved Shoe Is Finally on Sale
Early Editor-Loved Beauty Deals Roundup
32 Best Black Friday Deals of 2022, According to a Beauty Editor
Meshki Haiely Bieber
This Underrated Supermodel Brand Has the Best Basics — and Everything’s on Sale for a Few More Hours
The Water Cream Black Friday Tout
Shoppers Look 15 Years Younger Thanks to This Luxe Moisturizer — and It’s on Sale for Its Lowest Price Ever
Skims Black Friday Sale Tout
Skims’ Highly Anticipated Sale Has Prices Starting at $22, but Items Are Selling Out by the Minute
The Butt-Lifting Leggings Jennifer Garner, My 69-Year-Old Mom, and I All Wear Nonstop Are on Sale
The Butt-Lifting Leggings Jennifer Garner, My 69-Year-Old Mom, and I All Wear Nonstop Are on Sale
Clinical Skin
The Vitamin C Serum That "Instantly Plumps Fine Lines" Is Discounted for the First Time Ever
Early BFCM: Tatcha Sale
I’ve Tried Over a Dozen Tatcha Products — Here’s What's Worth Buying From the Brand’s Biggest Sale Yet
CM The feelist face oil review/deal
I'm a Beauty Editor, and This Luxe Face Oil Created by an Instagram 'It' Girl Is Worth the Hype
Early BF Hanes Tank
The Versatile Basic I'm Buying in Multiples for Winter Layering Is Just $6 Right Now
Early BF Gilt Ugg Deals
This Secret Sale Has Best-Selling Uggs for Up to 60% Off — but Only for 1 More Day
The Anti-Aging Eye Cream Customers Call âMiraculousâ Is Now 40% Off Ahead of Black Frida
This Now-$22 Anti-Aging Cream Makes Shoppers' Eyes Look "Firmer" and "More Refreshed" After Just 1 Week
Boy Smells BF Sale
The Internet's Favorite Candles Are on Rare Sale Ahead of Black Friday — and They're Selling Out Fast
U Beauty
I Started Skin Cycling With This Resurfacing Serum, and It Cleared Up My Skin In 2 Weeks