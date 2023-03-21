Act Fast! The Under-Eye Treatment Shoppers Say “Brightens” and “Tightens” Is 50% Off for Just 24 Hours

It may be over a week later, but I’m still feeling the effects of daylight saving time. My snooze button has never gotten more action while my cold brew’s efficacy has dwindled, and my dark circles have been consistently showing up. When my body will fully catch up with the time change is unclear, so in the meantime, I’m relying on a full-coverage concealer and a brightening treatment to at least give me the appearance of a restful night. And I may just add this currently half-off under-eye serum, which shoppers say gives them near instant results, to my routine, too. 

The $58 price tag of BeautyBio’s Eyelighter Concentrate’ just got slashed as a part of Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty sale. While the event’s deals are incredible and include up to 50 percent off a slew of best-sellers, they’re not long-lasting; you have 24 hours to take advantage of your favorite deals. Given how quickly Jennifer Aniston’s go-to sculpting device sold out, we’d recommend acting fast on this depuffing and brightening serum while it’s on sale for just $29.

BeautyBio The Eyelighter Concentrate

Ulta

Shop now: $29 (Originally $58); ulta.com

The Eyelighter Concentrate has a few major benefits. First and foremost, the serum is formulated with highly effective ingredients, including brightening vitamin C, moisture-boosting and plumping hyaluronic acid, and a plant-derived retinol to firm the skin underneath the eye. Then, there’s the applicator, which takes the product to new levels; the curved metal tip allows you to gently and evenly spread the treatment across the desired area while also cooling your skin to provide in-the-moment depuffing. It’s no surprise that shoppers are obsessed with the results.

“It is life-changing… [it] lightens, brightens, and tightens,” wrote one customer, who noted that it made them look “younger and so refreshed” and even softened their fiancé’s crows feet. Another shopper who used it each morning said they saw a “very visible difference in fine lines.”

Others were impressed with how it tackled under-eye darkness and bags. According to one shopper, it has a “gorgeous, silky finish” that’s ”perfect for those no make-up days.” “It depuffs [and] gives all the moisturizing effects your under-eyes need,” they wrote. Another person, who called the product “magical and amazing,” said that they don’t think they’ll “ever use anything else” for their dark circles.

BeautyBio’s under-eye treatment won’t be on sale for long, so make sure to grab the brightening and depuffing serum while it’s 50 percent off (and before it sells out).

