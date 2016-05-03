Zoë Kravitz Just Got a HUGE New Beauty Gig

This. Is. Huge. YSL just welcomed yet another incredibly cool woman to its beauty family. Oh hey, Zoë Kravitz!

Yep, the actress/singer was just announced as the brand's new U.S. YSL Beauty Muse, which means you'll be seeing a whole lot more of Zoë all over social media, specifically, Instagram.

Zoë will be sharing her favorite YSL picks on her and the brand's social channels, as well as cool beauty looks and makeup tips. So, yes, expect constant inspo and even more of a reason to get on Instagram.

Zoë having a zen moment during YSL glam prep. Always cool, calm, and collected. #MetGala #RougeVolupteShine A photo posted by YSL Beauty Official (@yslbeauty) on May 2, 2016 at 3:21pm PDT

Cheers everybody! We are red carpet ready. See you there! #MetGala A photo posted by YSL Beauty Official (@yslbeauty) on May 2, 2016 at 3:26pm PDT

“YSL has always been one of my favorite brands," she said in a press release. "Their ability to combine the chicest of style with a raw edge has always been to me one of the best ways to express yourself through fashion and beauty. Nothing is forced, nothing is fake, but everything is bold, strong, and unafraid. I'm very excited to work with this legendary and timeless company."

Um, we're pretty excited, too.

First Cara Delevingne and now Zoë? Life is good.