Zendaya Pulled Off the Chicest Hair and Makeup Combo EVER This Weekend

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Dobrina Zhekova
May 09, 2016 @ 11:15 am

Leave it to Zendaya to serve up some major beauty inspo with one single look! Seriously, she might as well be our favorite celeb/human being ever (umm, apparently she's also a very cool aunt).

Over the weekend, the actress turned heads in a pink Christina Siriano suit that she paired with a sleek low chignon. We were completely in awe by her makeup, though—her nude lip is to die for. And don't even get us started on those perfectly shaped eyebrows. Stunning, that's what she is.

RELATED: Zendaya Is Devoted to Creating "Positive Programming" as a Disney Channel Star

A photo posted by Zendaya (@zendaya) on

Snap

A photo posted by Zendaya (@zendaya) on

Jason LaVeris/Getty Images

How is she even human?

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!