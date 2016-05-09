Zendaya Pulled Off the Chicest Hair and Makeup Combo EVER This Weekend

Leave it to Zendaya to serve up some major beauty inspo with one single look! Seriously, she might as well be our favorite celeb/human being ever (umm, apparently she's also a very cool aunt).

Over the weekend, the actress turned heads in a pink Christina Siriano suit that she paired with a sleek low chignon. We were completely in awe by her makeup, though—her nude lip is to die for. And don't even get us started on those perfectly shaped eyebrows. Stunning, that's what she is.

RELATED: Zendaya Is Devoted to Creating "Positive Programming" as a Disney Channel Star

A photo posted by Zendaya (@zendaya) on May 8, 2016 at 9:12am PDT

Snap A photo posted by Zendaya (@zendaya) on May 7, 2016 at 4:46pm PDT

Jason LaVeris/Getty Images

How is she even human?