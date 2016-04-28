Picture Proof That Zendaya Is the Coolest Aunt Ever

Ah, celebrities — they are just like us. No matter how many awards or magazine covers they may have under their belt, when it comes to family, we're all equal. Just ask Zendaya Coleman.

She may be Zendaya, accomplished singer and actress to us, but to her nieces, she's just "Auntie Daya." And she has some serious duties to fulfill, which she claims are "washing sheets, forcing them to talk to me about their life, do their hair...the usual."

Because let's be honest, they don't just award you the title of "cool auntie" just like that. You need to show some serious effort to deserve it. See below for proof.

Auntie Daya duties, washing sheets, forcing them to talk to me about their life (cause I'm supposed to be the cool auntie😂), do their hair...the usual @chihaircare #realisbeautiful A photo posted by Zendaya (@zendaya) on Apr 28, 2016 at 9:15am PDT

If this isn't the cutest thing you'll see all day, we don't know what is.