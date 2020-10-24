Zendaya Debuted Blonde Highlights While Dropping Off Her Ballot
The actress made a major hair change ahead of the election.
Zendaya and her new hair want you to get out and vote.
On Friday, the Euphoria star debuted blonde highlights while exercising her civic duty ahead of the upcoming presidential election on Nov. 3. "Just a couple of voters dropping off their ballots," the actress captioned a video of herself and a friend posing outside the ballot box.
Dressed casually in cuffed jeans and a striped sweater, Zendaya accessorized with a mask and white sneakers with matching socks. However, it wasn't her outfit, but rather her new dye job that caught everyone's attention.
Despite her hair being pulled back into a sleek ponytail, lighter streaks were visible on the sides and at the ends, as she inched closer to the camera. Naturally, fans freaked out, and begged for confirmation that she went from brunette to blonde. "Is that blonde in your hair?" questioned one commenter, while another asked for a better view of the color switch-up. "We need a pic of the hair sis! Im tryna see the full look!" Perhaps if enough followers post voter selfies, she'll give the people what they want.
Last month, Zendaya joined forces with former First Lady Michelle Obama to urge young people to vote in honor of National Voter Registration Day. During the Instagram Live conversation, the 24-year-old discussed the power of protest against racial injustice, and how it's important to keep the momentum going into the 2020 election. "I've said it before and I'll say it again, I'm very inspired by my peers who have continuously been out in the streets doing good work and I think we should all honor that," she told Obama. "And just all the history that has gotten into making sure that our vote counts, it matters."
She added, "Now is as important a time as any to make sure that your voice is heard."