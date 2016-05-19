Zac Efron Used to Have Crimped Hair — Yes, Just Like All You ‘90s Kids

Some things are better left in the past...including bad hairstyles. We all have that one really embarrassing look that our parents made us wear when we were kids, which we ended up hating for the rest of our lives (I could never see myself with a fringe ever again. Thanks, mom.)

And because Jimmy Kimmel is the genius that he is and recovered a childhood photo of Zac Efron, we now know that before we fell in love with his beautiful smile and silky hair, he actually crimped his hair.

OK, maybe he didn't, but some girls at his camp did (of which he lied to get into, btw), and apparently, he thought he was "awesome." Guess what, Zac? You are. Oh, you definitely are.

But, wait! It gets even better. Fallon made the actor put on a wig to recreate this "epic" 'do. Trust us, it's a must-watch.

RELATED: What Zac Efron Ate to Get His Killer Baywatch Bod

NBC/Getty Images

That's quite alright, Zac. We still love you.