This YouTube Craft Queen Turned Her EOS Lipbalm Into the Cutest Art

Those spherical EOS lipbalms are already pretty adorable, but just wait until you see what YouTube craft queen Joanna of Cute Life Hacks does with hers. The crafter's entire channel is loaded with adorable DIY ideas, so it's hard to talk about only one. However, this one, where she turns her EOS lipbalm into a 3D latte with a whipped cream cat sitting on top, is one of our favorites.

The DIY calls for an EOS lip balm, a miniature teacup (hers is from IKEA), puffy clay, a pin and some eyeshadow (she uses her Urban Decay Naked Palette). After nestling the balm into the teacup, you craft the "foam" on top with your clay, create texture with your pin and then draw on the details. Once it dries, you're ready to use it. There are other important details, so watch the video to get the full how-to.

RELATED: Attention! There's Another Kylie Jenner Lip Kit Restock Happening

Bonus: if you've run out of your EOS lip balm, you can simply DIY more. Joanna has a ton of adorable crafts on her channel.