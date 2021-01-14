This Superfood-Packed Face Serum Is the Secret to Hydrating My Dry Skin

With all my extra time at home over the past year, I decided to revamp my skincare routine. As someone with dry, eczema-prone skin, it's important for me to find clean, hydrating products without excess oil.
During my search for products that might work for me, I came across the vegan skincare brand Youth to the People. After sifting through all the brand's offerings, I ordered the Superberry Hydrate + Glow Dream Oil. The description says the super berry antioxidants, prickly pear, and squalane oil in this serum leave skin "velvety soft, hydrated, and glowing." Once I applied a few drops of this face oil for the first time, I completely understood every part of that description. I'm the person who usually watches my skin literally peel off in the wintertime, but with this serum, my cheeks feel like a baby's butt. Plus, every person I've FaceTimed recently has commented on my glowing skin — and thus, I had to let everyone in on my newfound skincare secret.
But, don't just take it from me. Tons of shoppers also shared their love stories with this face serum in the reviews section.
"After turning 25 and getting off the pill, my skin changed dramatically," a reviewer wrote. "I started to break out, get super oily in the T-zone, and dry around my mouth/chin area. This serum has been the perfect product to help bring my skin back to that even, natural glow I used to have! After a week of using it, my face has become SO soft to touch. My acne scars have faded dramatically and even my dry patches have become more hydrated."
Other shoppers have also started to incorporate the product into their makeup routines. "This oil is my favorite for mixing with my foundation, it makes me look so dewy! It does not irritate my sensitive skin, and overall is a great oil," a second reviewer shared.
If you have a hard time being patient with skincare products and want to see immediate results (believe me, I get it), the Superberry Hydrate + Glow Dream Oil is the face serum for you. Sure, it will take some time for acne scars to fade and the texture of your skin to even out, but the natural-looking glow and soft-to-the-touch skin will happen instantly.
The winter months are always a great time to add hydrating products into your skincare routine, and you can't go wrong with this miracle face oil.