Elizabeth Olsen's Half-Up Hair Is ALL of the #HairGoals

Elizabeth Olsen's hair always looks amazing, but today especially so. Her (celebrity) hairstylist Mark Townsend shared a photo on his Instagram of his take on the half-up do for Elizabeth Olsen's AOL Build appearance, and it is seriously #goals. He brings an elegant twist to the half-up do with the knotted bun (we're making up terms here). And also, her makeup looks amazing... who knew pink lipstick could look so demure?

❤️ #ElizabethOlsen half-up bended hairdo for @aol.build #MarksEyeView #DreamHair #DreamTexture hair assist @claytonhawkins A photo posted by Mark Townsend (@marktownsend1) on May 5, 2016 at 5:16am PDT

You're going to want to try this up-do — it's a perfect look for those low-maintenance days when you need your hair out of your face but still want to look like you've put in effort. It's also the perfect up-do to try on those in-between shampooing days. Trust us — no one will suspect a thing.