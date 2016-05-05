Elizabeth Olsen's Half-Up Hair Is ALL of the #HairGoals

Bryan Bedder

It's seriously good.

Tamim Alnuweiri
May 05, 2016 @ 6:45 am

Elizabeth Olsen's hair always looks amazing, but today especially so. Her (celebrity) hairstylist Mark Townsend shared a photo on his Instagram of his take on the half-up do for Elizabeth Olsen's AOL Build appearance, and it is seriously #goals. He brings an elegant twist to the half-up do with the knotted bun (we're making up terms here). And also, her makeup looks amazing... who knew pink lipstick could look so demure?

You're going to want to try this up-do — it's a perfect look for those low-maintenance days when you need your hair out of your face but still want to look like you've put in effort. It's also the perfect up-do to try on those in-between shampooing days. Trust us — no one will suspect a thing.

