You're an Adult Now... So What Products Do You Get for Your Apartment?

Adulthood can be scary... but it can also be SO chic. 

Roxanne Adamiyatt
May 17, 2016 @ 12:00 pm

Graduation season is in full-swing... and that doesn't just mean summer is coming (although, we'd welcome that with open arms.) Oh no, it also means that thousands of young women are moving out of their dorms and into their very first apartments. This is a huge moment, you guys! And, just so you can make your apartment as comfy and chic as possible, we picked out some things that every beauty girl should have in her apartment to make it complete. Cheers to a chic adulthood! 

SPT Ultrasonic Humidifier with Fragrance Diffuser

Let's face it — not all humidifier are made the same. Actually, to put it a little better, not all humifiers are made to look the same. Yeah, you get the added benefits for your skin and hydrated breathing passages, but is all of that worth it if it's going to be an eyesore in your living space? Well, this one from SPT is pretty, non-obtrusive, and has an aromatherapy element if you so choose to use it. 

Jo Malone  London Summer Afternoon Green Tomato Leaf Candle by Marthe Armitage

Launching in June online and in Jo Malone London Boutiques, this candle is a part of a limited-edition collection whose packaging is just as gorgeous as the actual scents. This candle, in particular, evokes a walk through an English garden on a warm and pleasant afternoon, and it's perfect for your living room. Not to mention, when you've gotten through your final burn, you can always re-purpose the votive to hold your makeup brushes. Because let's be real, it's too beautiful to toss in the recycling.

GHD Serene Pearl Platinum Professional Styler

Big girl apartment, big girl job... big girl needs. As in, you deserve to give in and treat you hair to the A+ styling treatment. This styler multi-tasks, is state-of-the-art, and it's pretty. Straight, wavy, or curly, it will make your hair look pretty, too. Completely worth the investment. 

Jo Malone London Summer Afternoon by Marthe Armitage Nectarine Blossom & Honey Bath Oil

As with every other item in the Summer Afternoon collection by Jo Malone, the packaging of this bath oil is STUPID gorgeous. With etchings designed by Marthe Armitage, it not only houses an indulgent oil that will take "treat yourself Tuesday" to the next level, but it also will look gorgeous on your vanity. It's literally a vanity purchase, and we are so into it.

Intelligent Nutrients Destress Express Diffuser Oil and Air Purifying Spray 

Pick up this gem at the Sephora for natural beauty, Credo Beauty. Not only will it clear your headspace, it will make for a lovely ambiance that permeates your entire living space. And then you'll feel zen all day, every single day. 

Aerin Mediterranean Honeysuckle Soap

First of all, this soap smells like you are being whisked around the Mediterranean on a yacht, drinking rosé. Literally one whiff will take you away. But, secondly, as indulgent as it is, a beautiful bar of soap, is practical in that it cleans your hands, and adds a luxurious touch for your guests when they step into your house and wash off the grime of the outside world. Divine, dahling, utterly divine. 

Muji 5 Drawer Acrylic Case

Being a grownup means keeping that new humble abode of yours spic and span... and that means, keeping your beauty products organized, which is no easy feat. These acrylic cases let you put everything away, but still have the accessibility. No more lipstick clutter!

