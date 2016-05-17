You're an Adult Now... So What Products Do You Get for Your Apartment?

Let's face it — not all humidifier are made the same. Actually, to put it a little better, not all humifiers are made to look the same. Yeah, you get the added benefits for your skin and hydrated breathing passages, but is all of that worth it if it's going to be an eyesore in your living space? Well, this one from SPT is pretty, non-obtrusive, and has an aromatherapy element if you so choose to use it.