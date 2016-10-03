Your Online Beauty Shopping Sessions Just Got Way Better

You might have to make room for yet another website in your post-work, de-stressing, and all around soothing Internet surfing sessions. Well, if you have a habit of buying beauty products online, you’ll definitely want to open up a time slot.

TJMaxx just expanded their website with an entire section dedicated to beauty, which is pretty big news if you consistently find yourself leaving the brick and mortar with at least one product in hand—you know, in addition to the new shower curtain, sneakers, and workout top you had to have.

Come on, I know I’m not the only one...

So what can you expect? It's pretty vast, tbh, ranging from skin-care brands like Clarins and Clarisonic, to makeup and hair-care brands like Paul Mitchell and Lancôme.

And while TJMaxx is focusing on making online beauty shopping even easier (appreciate it, for real), other stores are concentrating on expanding into the world of beauty in their own unique ways. Just a few weeks ago we learned that Old Navy had launched its own private-label body brand.

On another note, Free People recently decided to jump into the beloved genre by expanding their offerings with a beauty shopping category.

And there goes your paycheck...