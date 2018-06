Your Most-Asked Beauty Questions, Answered

How do I pick the right bronzer?"The key is to find a color that's two or three shades deeper than your natural skin tone," says L.A. celebrity makeup artist Fiona Stiles. Fair skin looks best in peachy hues like thein Terre d'Or ($50; chanel.com ), which add a bit of warmth. "Pick a shade that's more beige than brown," she says. Golden brown bronzers likein Golden ($22; maccosmetics.com ) flatter olive skin, and if you have dark skin, look for a rich bronze with an orange or apricot undertone "so your face isn't monochromatic," says Stiles.in Sand ($14; walgreens.com ) is a warm bronze with just the right amount of shimmer. To apply, L.A. makeup artist Spencer Barnes recommends a dense, fluffy powder blush; it will evenly disperse the bronzer. We like the($36; qvc.com ). "Use a light hand," he says. "Apply it along the hairline, the bridge of your nose, and the sides of your cheeks. If you darken the whole face, you'll create a muddy cast."