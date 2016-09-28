Mandy Moore Had a Flashdance Hair Moment and We’re in LOVE

OK, it's trivia time. Did you know that Mandy Moore was born almost exactly a year after one of the most popular dance movies of all time was released? We're talking about Flashdance, of course, a movie that changed the way we look at: grey sweatshirts, leg warmers, and '80s beauty.

And, you know, the fact that Jennifer Beals had amazing, beautiful hair in the classic flick, and the world is STILL writing about and admiring her gorgeous curls and curly bangs to this day.

Why are we telling you this fact when it's not even #TBT? Because apparently for Mandy Moore, Thursday was yesterday and she was oozing major '80s Flashdance vibes.

The actress stepped out rocking super fun curly hair, created by hairstylist Ted Gibson, that really reminded us of Beals's iconic 'do from more than 30 years ago. Living for the curly bangs. Living for them!

Jemal Countess/Getty

After all, if glitter lips and chokers are coming back, we might as well go all the way with a perm, right?