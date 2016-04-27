Your Fave Indie Beauty Brand Is Releasing 15 Lippies Tomorrow

If you’re a beauty girl, you live and breathe for new launches from ColourPop. If you’re not already familiar with the super affordable LA-based brand, you need to jump on board…preferably before Thursday (April 28) when they’re set to launch 15 limited quantity matte Lippie Stix that social media is already going crazy over.

It's official 💃💃 15 Matte X lippies launching this Thursday April 28 A photo posted by ColourPop Cosmetics (@colourpopcosmetics) on Apr 26, 2016 at 10:07am PDT

The shades range from pretty neutrals like She Bad to hot pink like Barely There and everything in between. At just five dollars a pop, I want them all (although my heart’s particularly set on Back Up, a purple hue).

Vlogger Makeup by Jesi has already posted a gorgeous image of herself wearing Climax, a bold blue, and the look is nothing short of stunning (and only makes me want to branch out and finally try the royal shade).

So, yes, get your credit card primed and ready for Thursday, because I’m certain these lippes will not last long. But the good news is at an amazing price point, ColourPop won’t take all of your money…just some of it.