Just in Time for New Year's Eve, Our Complete Guide to Applying False Lashes

1. Start by separating your own lashes slightly by applying a lightweight mascara.

2. Handle individuals with a slanted tip tweezer (Tweezerman, $15; tweezerman.com), and dab on a pinhead of glue. Gently tap lash to your palm to remove any excess glue. Then allow adhesive to partially dry by fanning for 5 seconds.

3. Position false lashes at the roots of your natural ones. Apply from outer eye, three quarters of the way to the center of eye. To help with placement, we advise putting a hand mirror flat on your bathroom counter, and looking down into it as this allows you to get as close as possible to your lash line without completely closing your eyes.