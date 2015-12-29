Just in Time for New Year's Eve, Our Complete Guide to Applying False Lashes

Marianne Mychaskiw
Dec 29, 2015

If a New Year's Eve makeup look lacks faux lashes, does it really qualify as a New Year's Eve makeup look? Glamorous effects like Eva Longoria's red lip and smoky eye duo would be far less dramatic without an ample strip of falsies, but dealing with proper placement and the always-complicated time frame of when to let the glue dry can be a pretty daunting task. To help you brush up on your skills before the ball drops, we put together a guide outlining exactly how to apply yours like a pro. Scroll down to get the complete breakdown, as well as tips to tackle three of the most common issues.

3 Basic Tips

1. Start by separating your own lashes slightly by applying a lightweight mascara.

2. Handle individuals with a slanted tip tweezer (Tweezerman, $15; tweezerman.com), and dab on a pinhead of glue. Gently tap lash to your palm to remove any excess glue. Then allow adhesive to partially dry by fanning for 5 seconds.

3. Position false lashes at the roots of your natural ones. Apply from outer eye, three quarters of the way to the center of eye. To help with placement, we advise putting a hand mirror flat on your bathroom counter, and looking down into it as this allows you to get as close as possible to your lash line without completely closing your eyes.

3 Basic Products

1. Strips or individuals are a personal choice. If you use one long strip, like this one from Laura Mercier ($18; lauramercier.com), follow the same instructions and just layer across the lash line.

2. It’s important that lash glue be clear when drying. That’s why we love Duo's Adhesive ($8; sephora.com). Make sure to let the glue sit for a minute or two before placing the lashes on so that they adhere immediately and don't move around.

3. If you’d like lashes to be a more natural length, trim them with manicure scissors like Tweezerman's ($12; tweezerman.com), but remember: trim them before they’re on your eyes.

Problem: It’s too complicated.

Solution: We know applying falsies can seem intimidating, so start by using just a few singles at the very outer corners of your eyes. It will still add Longoria-esque drama to your eye makeup and once you’ve mastered those, start adding more!

Problem: I’m afraid they’ll fall off.

Solution: By now everyone’s heard of pricey lash extensions offered at salons. We’ve found long-lasting extensions you can do at home: Xtend-a-Lash Lash Extensions ($8; for store locations, visit walmart.com). These lash strips are actually placed beneath your lashes right on your lash line with super strong adhesive glue for a natural look that lasts up to seven days.

Problem: I’m afraid of damaging my lashes.

Solution: If you apply faux lashes often, it’s important to treat yourself with a lash conditioner like Talika Lipocils Expert ($55; sephora.com). Made from natural ingredients like St. John's wort and witch hazel, longer, darker lashes appear with continued use. The unique applicator allows you to sweep the solution on like mascara, then brush it on along your upper lash line with the foam tip. Also, a lot of damage happens in the removal. When it’s time to take off your makeup, apply either Vaseline or baby oil and rub eyes gently until lash glue dissolves and lashes are safely removed.

