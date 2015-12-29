Just in Time for New Year's Eve, Our Complete Guide to Applying False Lashes

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
If a New Year's Eve makeup look lacks faux lashes, does it really qualify as a New Year's Eve makeup look? Glamorous effects like Eva Longoria's red lip and smoky eye duo would be far less dramatic without an ample strip of falsies, but dealing with proper placement and the always-complicated time frame of when to let the glue dry can be a pretty daunting task. To help you brush up on your skills before the ball drops, we put together a guide outlining exactly how to apply yours like a pro. Scroll down to get the complete breakdown, as well as tips to tackle three of the most common issues.
