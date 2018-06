This year’s prolonged winter has contributed to abnormally long bouts of dry skin, especially for those prone to the condition or battling skin disorders like eczema and psoriasis. New York-based integrative dermatologist Dr. Cybele Fishman emphasizes that dry skin is not just an external problem, but should be treated from the inside out. “About 15% of the lipid bilayer-which is a major part of what protects our skin from the outside world-is made up of essential fatty acids," she said. "So if you lack these, your skin will be dry."How can you fix it? "I recommend fish oil, containing the essential Omega-3 fatty acid EPA, which is necessary to maintain skin moisture," she said. "Gamma Linolenic Acid, the healthy omega-6 fatty acid is great for maintaining skin moisture as well. It is most abundant in Borage oil and Black Currant seed oil.” We recommend Spring Valley’s 1,000 mg fish oil capsules ($6), Now Foods’ Borage Oil ($18), and Black Currant Seed Oil ($30).: Bliss 24-Heaven Healing Body Balm ($35, blissworld.com ; SK-II Facial Treatment Clear Lotion ($60, sk-ii.com ); Philosophy When Hope Is Not Enough Replenishing Oil ($45, ulta.com ).