Your Best Brows

"Leave as much hair as possible at the beginning of the brows in between the eyes," says brow guru Stevi Christine of L.A.'s Warren-Tricomi Salon . Wide-set eyes will appear closer together. Also, make sure the eyebrow is not too long-a shorter length creates the same illusion." Have a professional wax the first time you want to achieve this shape, but be warned: "If you use Retin-A or Accutane or other acne medication, don't wax-waxing in conjunction with these products can remove a layer of skin," says Christine.TRY THIS TOOL Get a good look at what you’re doing with a magnifying mirror, but don’t put your face right up to it. “By stepping back about a foot away from the mirror, you see your brows in relation to your whole face and it will give you perspective,” says Ramy.BUY ONLINE NOW Tweezerman magnifying mirror, $15; at tweezerman.com