In Your 50s

50s: Hairstyle

Embrace It 50 has never looked so good, so go natural! Stay away from hard lines and extreme hairstyles. This isn’t the time for stiff structure so take your cue from Kim Cattrall and opt instead for soft waves and loose curls. Dryness might be setting in from hormonal changes so shampoo less and condition more.

What the Experts Say “Soft is the key word,” says celebrity hair stylist David Babaii. “If you love your hair short, a lightly textured cut is best. If your hair has some wave or curl, the right styling products will help you maintain a fabulous finish,” he says. Babaii advises his A-list Hollywood clients to flip their hair over while styling and rough dry to create volume and add texture to thinning hair-a common problem for women in this age group.