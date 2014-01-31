In Your 50s

Embrace It This decade is about knowing your skin type and specifically what you want to address. While everyone is concerned with wrinkle prevention, blotchiness and acne are also major concerns for women in their 50s. Target each concern individually for maximum results.
What the Experts Say New York dermatologist Patricia Wexler, who works with Iman, recommends products with peptides and retinoids to stimulate collagen and regain a vibrant complexion. ?If you get blotchy, products with hydroquinone will prevent irregular pigmentation-apply especially well over bony areas. And just like when you were in your teens, salicylic acid is still the best treatment for acne,? she advises.
Harry Pluviose / Retna Ltd.
50s: Makeup
Embrace It You know who you are and what works for you, so stick with it. This is not the time for experimentation or trends. Toss opaque brights, shimmer (which will accentuate lines on the skin) and heavy foundation which will settle into creases. As your skin tone becomes more fair, choose a rosy or coral blush for fall to perk up your complexion and find a neutral brow pencil to fill in hairs that have become more sparse.
What the Experts Say ?Wrinkles are becoming more evident so a product that smoothes their appearance and fills in lines and pores is critical,? says makeup artist Pati Dubroff. She suggests applying a smoothing primer like Clarins Instant Smooth Perfecting Touch ($34; clarinsusa.com) before a foundation with skincare benefits to get an age-defying complexion like Madonna.
Matt Baron / BEImages, Courtesy Clarins
50s: Hairstyle
Embrace It 50 has never looked so good, so go natural! Stay away from hard lines and extreme hairstyles. This isn’t the time for stiff structure so take your cue from Kim Cattrall and opt instead for soft waves and loose curls. Dryness might be setting in from hormonal changes so shampoo less and condition more. What the Experts Say “Soft is the key word,” says celebrity hair stylist David Babaii. “If you love your hair short, a lightly textured cut is best. If your hair has some wave or curl, the right styling products will help you maintain a fabulous finish,” he says. Babaii advises his A-list Hollywood clients to flip their hair over while styling and rough dry to create volume and add texture to thinning hair-a common problem for women in this age group.
George Pimentel/WireImage
50s: Hair Color
Embrace It You’re at the height of sophistication so maintain a polished look with shiny, healthy hair like Michelle Pfeiffer. The rule of thumb for this decade is avoiding hair color that’s too dark or too light. Stubborn grays become a double nuisance: they create a courser texture and consistent coloring dries hair out. Use a hydrating shampoo and rich conditioner specifically for color-treated hair and make sure to get regular trims.
What the Experts Say “Very few women can get away with black or dark brown hair at this age because of their skin tone,” says Babaii, who suggests highlights in a shade that will complement their natural hair color. “As you gradually lose pigment, go a shade or two lighter than your skin tone to update your look without looking harsh,” advises Rita Hazan.
Ryan Miller/Getty Images
50s: Trend to Try
“A bold lip with a soft edge is an elegant option for fall,” says Dubroff, who works with Julianne Moore. She suggests ridding lips of dry flakes and making sure they’re hydrated and healthy before applying a strong red lip.
AP Photo/Joel Ryan
