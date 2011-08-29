In Your 40s

1 of 5 Pete Mariner/ Retna/iPhoto

40s: Skin

Embrace It While lines may have started forming in your 20s and 30s, now is when you start to see laxity. The good news is, the whole range of in-office dermatological treatment options: lasers, Botox, injectible fillers will now benefit you more than anyone.

What the Experts Say Los Angeles based aesthetician Kate Somerville advises her clients to use an SPF with antioxidants as well as prescription Retin-A. "Retin-A speeds up cell turnover to get rid of damage below the skin that begins to surface now," she explains. “Facials every six to eight weeks should be customized to your skin type, and the products used in them should work specifically on your needs and goals,” she adds. If you want your skin to glow like 42-year-old Jennifer Aniston’s, Somerville recommends Omega-3 fatty acids.