Embrace It While lines may have started forming in your 20s and 30s, now is when you start to see laxity. The good news is, the whole range of in-office dermatological treatment options: lasers, Botox, injectible fillers will now benefit you more than anyone. What the Experts Say Los Angeles based aesthetician Kate Somerville advises her clients to use an SPF with antioxidants as well as prescription Retin-A. "Retin-A speeds up cell turnover to get rid of damage below the skin that begins to surface now," she explains. “Facials every six to eight weeks should be customized to your skin type, and the products used in them should work specifically on your needs and goals,” she adds. If you want your skin to glow like 42-year-old Jennifer Aniston’s, Somerville recommends Omega-3 fatty acids.
40s: Makeup
Embrace It In your 40s you know who you are, your comfort levels and your personal style. Strategically placed makeup can take years off of your appearance, so become adept at applying if you’re not already. Precision is key, especially if bold or dark colors make you feel confident. Anything frosty will highlight fine lines around the eyes, so replace with a matte texture, which will absorb the light and lend a smoother appearance. What the Experts Say Makeup artist Kristopher Buckle says the biggest myth about women in their 40s is less is more: “It's not true: Less is always less!” He preps A-list clients like Julianna Margulies with individual lashes before sending them out with his must-haves for a big night out: a great concealer, translucent powder, blush, black cream liner, mascara and a lip color.
40s: Hairstyle
Embrace It You’ve arrived at a new chapter so don’t be afraid to step out of your comfort zone. If you’re in a hair rut, find a new stylist to guide the way to fun fall style. Think shaggy bobs, long layers or blunt bangs.
What the Experts Say The eternal question: Can women have long hair after 40? After looking at the inimitable Sandra Bullock’s, the answer is a no-brainer. “Women tend to feel that the older they get the shorter their hair should be. It’s not true!” says lead hairstylist for Frederic Fekkai Adir Abergel. “It’s about keeping your hair looking shiny and healthy. That’s the ultimate sign of youth.” He advises doing weekly masks, using great products and getting regular trims to keep long hair looking youthful into your 40s.
40s: Hair Color
Embrace It If you’ve never colored your hair before, unwanted grays might now make it a necessity-so have fun with it! Hair color will add vitality and radiance to your look. Red is trending for fall so try a few warm auburn tones to keep your hair current and youthful.
The Experts Say Hair in your 40s is in the process of changing texture and single-process color will highlight the loss of vigor, says hair-color whiz Rita Hazan, who works with Jennifer Lopez. Her solution? “Don’t go too solid! Ask your colorist to add highlights for dimension and stay in the golden and warm tones,” she says. As the gray comes in, your hair might become course so use a masque for color-treated hair once a week and hide any roots with concealing spray in between appointments. We like Rita Hazan's Root Concealer ($25; sephora.com).
40s: Trend to Try
Buckle, who works with Salma Hayek, says 40-somethings should try a sheer smoky eye in a light taupe instead of gray or black this fall. “Taupe will contour the eye and add definition," he explains. "It’s sexy without being too heavy.”
AP Photo/Evan Agostini
