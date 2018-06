3 of 5 Lionel Hahn/AbacaUsa.com

30s: Hairstyle

Embrace It You’re full steam ahead in your career so it’s time to retire anything that will prevent you from being taken seriously. When deciding what length will suit you take your face shape, take hair texture and personality (are you an endless primper or a wash and go girl?) into account.

The Experts Say “Women in their 30s are ready to grow up with their hairstyles; it’s not about following every trend they see on the runways,” says hair stylist Mark Townsend who works with Reese Witherspoon. His favorite fall hair? “For this age group, I like the length a few inches below the collarbone. Style your hair in hot rollers for 15 minutes, take out and brush!”