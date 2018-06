3 of 5 Michael Kovac/WireImage

20s: Hairstyle

Embrace It Luscious locks are your calling card and the options are endless. With the recent trend of celebrity shock chops, you might be considering an ultra-edgy style. There’s no time like the present. From a waist-grazing bohemian look to a super short crop, seize the moment.

The Experts Say “Girls in their 20s can get away with almost everything. They can still rock the sexy, unkempt, bedhead hair and it works for them. After this, it just looks messy,” says hair stylist Tommy Buckett, who works with Sienna Miller and Rachel McAdams. “This is the time to experience all things new, so your hair should be constantly evolving. It will help you to learn what works on you and what you should stay away from,” he adds. Currently, Buckett is loving brushed out curls like Jennifer Lawrence's: “Soft, touchable hair will be major this season.”