Your Favorite Facebook-Famous Makeup Brand Has Launched a Liquid Lipstick

First, Younique came for your lashes, and now they're targeting your lipstick stash. Everyone's favorite direct-selling makeup brand has jumped on the liquid lipstick train, and the formula is everything. Although it's housed in a traditional liquid or gloss tube, the lipstick borders on more of a lightweight mousse, which dries to a gorgeous velvet-like texture. We especially love how the contoured wand hugs your lips, resulting in a precise shape with little to no need for clean-up.

RELATED: What's the Deal With the Younique Mascara All Your Facebook Friends Are Selling?

Because the formula has a super-hydrating base, any lines on the surface of your lip will immediately get filled in, and it won't dry up or flake throughout the day. Colors range from your traditional nude, red, and pink spread, but also include a few unconventional tones, like deep purple and navy blue. Shop the product for $27 per tube at youniqueproducts.com, or find out which of your high school friends is a Younique representative and slide into their Facebook DMs.