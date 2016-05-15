What's the Deal With the Younique Mascara All Your Facebook Friends Are Selling?

Fact: If people from your high school aren't taking over your Facebook feed with engagement photos, baby announcements, or politically-incorrect status updates, chances are, they're probably selling Younique's 3D Fiber Lash Mascara to the rest of their friends list. After scrolling through another before/after post zoomed in on the eye area, we started to wonder: what gives?

As it turns out, Lauren from your homeroom has joined the brand as a Younique Presenter, and the concept is actually pretty cool. Similar to the Avon Lady model, every sale made by a Younique Presenter results in some serious commission, which arrives in your account within three hours of the transaction. In addition to the tried and true makeup parties, where you can invite your closest friends to sample and buy the goods, you'll get set up with your own e-commerce site you can access from anywhere, and will have the ability to host "virtual parties," which can explain a few of the recent event invites you may have gotten.

Courtesy

Business endeavors aside, the mascara itself is actually pretty sweet. It works just like your traditional fiber mascara, but is infused with lash conditioners to leave your natural set healthy and moisturized. Start by applying a layer of the Transplanting Gel to your bare lashes, then layer the fibers over the top until you reach your preferred length. Finally, seal the fibers into place with a coat of the gel, then move on to the other eye—because the formula dries quickly, we recommend working one eye at a time. Buy the set for $29 on youniqueproducts.com now, or send a message to that girl from math class you haven't talked to in 15 years to hook you up.