The Deal with the Young Living Essential Oils All Your FB Friends Are Selling 

Got a beauty issue? Sure, there’s an app for that, but there’s also definitely an essential oil you can use to help solve your problem, whether it’s a stuffy nose or just a general bad mood. And chances are, you’ve already seen that your Facebook friends have jumped on the age-old bandwagon. In fact, they’re probably selling bottles of the stuff.

As you’ve scrolled past political commentary and newborn baby pics, you might have caught sight of a FB friend touting the amazing benefits of Young Living essential oils. The brand, which offers direct sales careers and compensation programs like Arbonne, Avon, and Rodan + Fields, was founded in 1994, and is currently one of the leading essential oils brand, supplying customers an extremely wide variety of products.

And like your Facebook friends have probably claimed, they have a bottle and an oil blend for countless ailments and goals. Want better energy, a sense of clarity, adding radiance to your skin? It's all there.

For each oil, a background of its origin is stated, and most have a recommendation of when you’d want to use it, how to diffuse it, how to blend it with other oils, when to avoid it, and if you can use it topically. There’s everything from ylang ylang to palo santo to lavender, and there are 83 single bottles in all. There’s also pre-made blends, so you don’t have to do the mixing yourself. Price wise, it truly varies based on the oil. One 5 ml bottle of Jasmine costs about $100 at retail, while you can get a 15 ml bottle of orange essential oil for only $15.

The thing that sets Young Living apart, and that they pride themselves on, is that they produce and sell the oils based on a "Seed to Seal" mantra, which consists of three pillars: sourcing, science, and standards. Basically, they report to only source from the best, and then the oils are tirelessly tested in their own labs and by third-party companies to ensure they are pure and up to the highest quality.

In addition to the tiny glass bottles of oils, Young Living also manufactures diffusers, skincare, oral care, haircare, body products, kid’s personal care products, nutrition products, and even animal products and cleaning supplies, all claiming to be free of harsh chemicals and non-toxic.

Earlier this year, the parent company also launched Savvy Minerals, a mineral-based natural cosmetics brand backed by Kristin Cavallari, and consists of everyday basics like eyeliner, mascara, lipstick, bronzer and more.

So if you’re going to indulge at your friend’s next online party, here’s our suggestions. If you haven’t tried diffusing, don’t knock it. The ritual is relaxing in and of itself, and if you need to chill out before bed, the lavender is no joke. As far as the skincare goes, we can’t vouch for it, but we do think the lipsticks look promising. Kristin Cavallari swears by the brown eyeshadow and told InStyle the baby oils helped her little one drift off to sleep.