You'll Want to Copy Suki Waterhouse's Eye Makeup *Immediately*

Suki Waterhouse has gotten in on the under-eye dot trend, and she's taking the look to Coachella. The model was seen at Levi's party sporting a simple lined eye accessorized with tiny stars just below the lash line, a trend that pretty much screams, "I'm at a music festival."

This look in particular is courtesy of Sarah Nicole Tanno, who frequently does Suki's makeup, as well as that of Lady Gaga. Oh, and if you're wondering who's responsible for those gorgeous waves, that would be John Ruggiero, whose celebrity clients include Gigi Hadid and Kate Upton. With that in mind, BRB, recreating this right now.