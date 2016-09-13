You Won't Have to Touch Up These Lipsticks Between Class 

Ugh, I loved the beginning of the school year. Everything is new again, and in a few short months, everyone comes back refreshed. It's a clean slate. There's literally a buzz in the air.

And at this point, you're still super excited to go to class. Speaking of class, I feel like your time between 'em is best spent lunching, flirting, and just enjoying life in general, not touching up your makeup.

So obviously, your lipstick is gonna have to stay put during all of these fun things, and we found some that will do the trick.