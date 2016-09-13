You Won't Have to Touch Up These Lipsticks Between Class 

Roxanne Adamiyatt
Sep 13, 2016

Ugh, I loved the beginning of the school year. Everything is new again, and in a few short months, everyone comes back refreshed. It's a clean slate. There's literally a buzz in the air.

And at this point, you're still super excited to go to class. Speaking of class, I feel like your time between 'em is best spent lunching, flirting, and just enjoying life in general, not touching up your makeup.

So obviously, your lipstick is gonna have to stay put during all of these fun things, and we found some that will do the trick. 

L'Oreal Paris Colour Riche Extraordinaire Liquid Lipstick in Orange Tempo

This lipstick has incredible pigment and shine, and it will last for hours and hours and hours. No dryness! And the color selection? I mean... 

$8 SHOP NOW
Pat McGrath Labs Lust 004 Lipstick 

This lipstick is so unbelievable it's almost shocking. Except it's not shocking because it's Pat McGrath. The lasting color is beyond, and they are SO pigmented. Bonus: They are hydrating, even though they have a matte finish. 

$25 SHOP NOW
Soap & Glory Sexy Mother Pucker Lipstick 

So these have two finishes: either Powder-Coat Matte or Silk-Coat Satin, which doesn't need explanation. But if you swipe them on, they are equally moisturizing and creamy and smoothe—and then they don't move until you want them to. 

$12 SHOP NOW
Smith & Cult Tainted Lip Stain Flatte in Mad Heat 

Good grief am I excited about this upcoming launch. First of all, it smells like chocolate. 'Nuff said. Secondly, it goes on super smoothly and opaque and wears down into a gorgeous even stain throughout the day. I predict these will be HUGE.

$24 SHOP NOW
Kat Von D Project Chimps Everlasting Liquid Lipstick

I mean Kat Von D Everlasting Liquid Lipstick has a reputation which precedes itself. But what makes this even more special is that the proceeds go to Project Chimps, which is an organization that helps retire biomedical research chimps to a life of freedom. I'm not crying. I'm not. 

$20 SHOP NOW

