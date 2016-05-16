You Have to See 100 Years of Beauty: Kitten Edition

By now you’re probably well-versed in Cut Video’s 100 Years of Beauty videos, which detail the way beauty trends change from decade to decade in a ton of different countries and cultures. Each clip is generally around a minute or less and it’s kind of awe-inspiring the amount of research and teamwork that goes into creating each look.

But you haven’t arrived until someone does a riff on your concept (hello, SNL!) and Mashable has come through with the ultimate 100 Years of Beauty spin. It involves kittens, people. Kittens!

The site created a 100 Years of Kitten Beauty in 60 Seconds video, and it’s basically the cutest thing you will see all day. Maybe all week. And I’m not even a cat person.

You see, while they have maintained an adorable image all of these years, kittens have changed their look up at all. While I’m ever grateful for the formula upgrades of my must-have beauty products, maybe there’s something to be learned from our feline friends. Like if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.