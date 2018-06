You Ask, We Answer: Summer Skin FAQ

1 of 11 AP Photo/Evan Agostini

What is a good SPF for dark skin?

"SPF is a must for all skin colors," says Rancho Mirage dermatologist Wendy E. Roberts, who recommends a minimum of SPF 15 for dark skin, like Zoe Saldana, and SPF 30 or above for lighter skin tones. "When you get tan, even a little, you are damaging skin cells, which leads to premature aging, wrinkles and cancer. Just because you don't burn doesn't mean you are avoiding damage."