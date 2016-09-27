You're Gonna Want to Stock All Your Handbags with This Addictive Lip Oil

So, it's pretty much safe to say that I am obsessed with lip moisturizers. I don't pick favorites—balm, your always-there-for-you Chapstick tube, gloss—as long as it makes my lips feel like they are not going to crack and fall off, I'm into it. Clearly, you can imagine my unbridled glee when lip oils became popping up left and right. I spend a great deal of time slathering the rest of my body with oil, so why not do so to my lips. My favorite of late is the Yes To Lip Oil range. Every single one is just downright yummy! Read on for why I'm in love.

What It's Called?

Yes To Lip Oil

How Much It Will Set You Back:

A week's worth of quarters from a potty-mouth's swear jar or... $5; walmart.com

What Makes It Special:

There are a number of flavors—some are cooling like the coconut, while the argan lip oil conditions your lips! And the primrose? It takes down irritation. Oh, and the doe-foot applicator is my favorite, maybe, ever. It feels really nice on the lips, and it's super precise.

Who’s It For?

If you have lips, it will work for you.

When to Use It:

Before bed, when you wake up, before lipstick. Essentially whenever you need a little hydration for your kisser.

What It Feels Like:

Smooth and deeply hydrating, but bouncy if that makes sense. It's not to thick, but also not too slick. It has a gorgeous sheen.

What It Smells Like:

Depends on which one you select—some smell of primrose oil, others argan, or coconut. The common thread? Yummy.

What the Internet Is Saying:

What the Experts Are Saying:

"The affordable and natural Yes To Miracle Oil Lip Oils join the award-winning Yes To Coconut Cooling Lip Oil as the first natural lip oils available at mass! They can be worn alone for a hint of moisture, or I also love to layer them on top of my favorite lipstick for added comfort. The lightweight Yes To Argan Lip Oil is an excellent moisturizer that leaves lips looking bright and radiant and the Yes To PrimRose Lip Oil helps with calm redness and irritation, while also hydrating lips. They taste so yummy too!" says Ingrid Jackel, the CEO of Yes To.