Yes, a Store Specifically for Your Period Exists

Imagine a place where you can seek solstice from PMS symptoms and cramps by snacking on pizza and hamburgers, shopping for tampons and the other supplies you need monthly, and lounging on fluffy couches in sweatpants while feeling all-around comfortable and respected.

I don’t know about you, but from a woman who would describe menstrual cramps as a thousand knives hitting her lower abdomen and thinks every bathroom should be stocked with free and available hygiene products, that sounds like a dream.

Well, I kid you not, that place exists.

A few months ago, FIT student Sarah Michelson took to Tumblr express her dream for a period store. Yes, a period store.

In her Tumblr post, she expressed total frustration that there are thousands of stores for random things (think crocs, luggage, shaving supplies) but not stores specifically for women that didn’t involve fashion and beauty.

Like, wtf, it's 2016.

She envisioned a store that was filled with designer tampons/pads, 99 cent pizza, and ice cream sundae station, a live DJ, among other A+ suggestions, though the plate-throwing station is one of my personal favorites... Cramps suck, you guys.

Well, U by Kotex heard Sarah’s call and quite literally took action — hence The Period Stop pop-up.

The U by Kotex teamed up with Michelson to launch, quite literally, almost everything she desired in a mini store that’s open from May 13 to May 15 in New York City.

I visited the store, and let me tell you, it’s downright amazing. It’s got all the aforementioned snacks and a shop where you can browse period-themed accessories, clothes, and much, much more.

This is just the first launch in a series that U by Kotex is calling The Period Projects, an initiative that seeks to make a change in the period experience by collaborating with real women.

And one of the best parts about experience? All proceeds from the shop will be donated to the charity Susan’s place, an organization that provides housing support to homeless women.

So when can we make this a real, permanent thing available at all malls nationwide? We’re calling it an essential.