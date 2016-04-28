Worried About Body Odor? There’s an App For That

Body odor is a personal and super awkward thing to talk about, but technology is about to break the bad news on whether or not yours is fresh as a daisy or in need of a little help with an olfactory app called NOSE.

[READ: Editor Road Test: Natural Deodorants That Really Work!]

Don’t bother checking your calendar – it isn’t April Fool’s Day. The app is a real thing, albeit currently only in beta testing. It comes from Nivea Men and aims to tell folks when a shower needs to happen (so friends and loved ones don’t have to). How does the technology work? Do our phones already have olfactory senses built in? Nope.

To use the app a special phone case that contains hardware built to sense aroma will be required. NOSE needs the case’s smell sensor to pick up on chemicals and all of the other necessary data to let you know if your body odor has taken a turn for the worse.

[READ: Shower Caps Don’t Look Like This Anymore…]

“We’re introducing the app next month, but it won’t work until the phone cover is available,” says Geoffrey Hantson, the project’s chief creative officer, in an interview with the Huffington Post. “It’s up to Nivea on whether they want to sell those covers separately or as part of a package of body care products.”

Check out the video below to get a better idea of how this whole process works.