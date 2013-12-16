Our Little Secret: 10 Winter Skin Savers That'll Take You From Drab to Fab

Courtesy Photo (4)
Selene Milano
Dec 16, 2013 @ 7:49 am

The temps are dropping at break neck speed and wreaking havoc on our skin and hair—but don't fret, we're letting you in on our winter skin secrets: 10 products to leave your skin and hair lush and healthy. Pro tip: Before you slather on a balm or creamy lotion, exfoliate! Get rid of the all the dry skin (especially on your lips) before you moisturize. See the photos for all the product info. Add a hot cocoa and enjoy!

1 of 10 Courtesy Photo

SkinMedica TNS Essential Serum

$260; skinmedica.com.

2 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Ahava SOFTENING BUTTER SALT SCRUB

$24; ahavaus.com.

3 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Sara Happ The Lip Scrub

$24; sarahapp.com.

4 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Eve Lom Cleanser

$80; sephora.com.

5 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Chanel LE LIFT Firming Anti-Wrinkle Cream

$165; chanel.com.

6 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Kerastase MASQUINTENSE FOR FINE HAIR

$63; kerastase-usa.com.

7 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Fresh SUGAR ULTRA-NOURISHING BODY OIL

$45; drugstore.com.

8 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream Skin Protectant

$20; elizabetharden.com.

9 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Molton Brown Ambrusca Cleansing Shower Oil

$34; moltonbrown.com.

10 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Kiehl's Lip Balm

$7; kiehls.com.

