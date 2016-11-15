Everything You Need to Avoid Sad Winter Makeup

Courtesy
Erin Lukas
Nov 15, 2016 @ 2:00 pm

It may not have hit below freezing where you live just yet, but that doesn’t mean winter isn’t coming. Chances are you’ve probably pulled your heavy coats, sweaters, and warm seasonal accessories out from storage, so take a cue from your wardrobe prep by making sure your makeup bag is stocked and ready for the first cold front. Although you may have a set of essentials stashed in your bag now, some formulas won’t hold up when the season’s frigid temperatures wreak havoc on your skin. Just like your winter skincare regime, hydration is the major key when it comes to your makeup product lineup. Here, we’ve rounded up all the products you need to winterize your makeup bag.

1 of 8 Courtesy

Chapstick Total Hydration Lip Scrub

The only thing standing in the way between you and your favorite lipstick once the wind chill hits is dehydrated, flaky lips. A good scrub is key for keeping your pout smooth so that the bold shades you want to wear won’t settle into cracks and emphasize just how dry your lips really are.  

Chapstick $5 SHOP NOW
2 of 8 Courtesy

Bite Beauty Amuse Bouche Lipstick In Eggplant

We can relate: Just because chapped lip season is upon us doesn’t mean we’re willing to sacrifice our favorite bold, matte lipsticks. Whether you have a penchant for crimson or a deep plum, opt for a multitasking formula like Bite’s bullets which are packed with 12 nourishing oils such as jojoba seed and castor oils.

Bite $26 SHOP NOW
3 of 8 Courtesy

Sonia Kashuk Soft Focus Satin Matte Foundation

Full-coverage matte foundations often have a bad rep for being cakey and feeling heavy on skin. However, a foundation with moisturizing ingredients and a soft matte finish will render pores invisible and minimize imperfections without drawing attention to winter skin.

Sonia Kashuk $13 SHOP NOW
4 of 8 Courtesy

Bobbi Brown Retouching Wand

The only thing darker than Post-Daylight Savings Time evenings is the circles under your eyes. Use an illuminating concealer such as Bobbi Brown’s Retouching Wand on your under-eye area to fake a full night’s rest.

Bobbi Brown $40 SHOP NOW
5 of 8 Courtesy

RMS BEAUTY Lip2Cheek In Demure

Blush is essential for livening up sad, dull winter skin, but a powder formula will settle into any dryness your complexion is experiencing. Instead, massage on a hydrating cream blush like this all-natural one infused with coconut oil, one of the beauty world’s wunderkind ingredients.  

RMS Beauty $36 SHOP NOW
6 of 8 Courtesy

BareMinerals BareSkin Sheer Sun Serum Bronzer

Just like your blush, using a powder bronzer can emphasize a dry complexion. Massage on a few drops of a liquid bronzer to evoke a healthy glow—or subtle contour if you’re glam.

Bare Minerals $28 SHOP NOW
7 of 8 Courtesy

Charlotte Tilbury Eyes To Mesmerize In Cleopatra

Rather than sticking to the pastels and neon shadows that got you through summer’s heatwaves, take a cue from your winter wardrobe and stick with deeper, richer shades like jewel tones. We love this creamy easily blendable turquoise Charlotte Tilbury shade.

Charlotte Tilbury $32 SHOP NOW
8 of 8 Courtesy

L’Oréal Paris Voluminous Feline Mascara In Waterproof Ferocious Black

Watery eye inducing polar vortex wind is your mascara’s worst enemy. Prevent runny lashes by swapping your mascara for a waterproof tube. This L’Oréal formula stays in place and doesn’t skimp out on volume.

L'Oreal Paris $8 SHOP NOW

