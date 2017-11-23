10 Winter Candles That Will Make Your Home Smell Like the Holidays

It's the holiday season, and thanks to these festive candles, made with notes of pine needles to cinnamon sticks to chestnut accord, you can have it smell like it all year long. Whether you're looking to round out your spirited decor to need a quick hostess gift that is sure to be a hit, these scents, touched with the most beautiful packaging, will do the trick. Keep scrolling to see our favorite aromas to add to your apartment (or someone else's).

Yankee Candle in Sparkling Cinnamon

Before you prep your hot apple cider and cuddle up with a good book and a fuzzy blanket, light this candle that'll fill your apartment with the spicy aroma of cinnamon sticks.

Jo Malone London Green Almond & Redcurrant Scented Candle

Not too sweet, not too spicy, Jo Malone took on the holidays with the perfect mix of cedarwood, redcurrant, green almond, and citrus.

Diptyque Unicorn Frosted Forest Scented Candle

Unicorn makeup might not be for you, but unicorn holiday candles? That's another story. This fairytale-like candle will bring magic to your house, thanks to notes of conifers and fir needles.

Skandinavisk Hygge Danish DNA 

Another excuse for you to road-test the cozy and comforting hygge trend—a candle of sweet blueberry dessert notes like that has the reminder written on the jar.

Voluspa Gilt Pomander & Hinoki Boxed Candle

The ultimate hostess gift comes to fruition in this luxe gold clear glass jar that'll treat your nose to a perfectly balanced blend of Baltic amber, holly berries, panjore lychee, and orange.

Burkelman That Hudson Valley Candle

An isolated and untouched cabin in the woods is what this blend of tobacco leaves, fire, and moss will bring to mind.

Lafco Feu de Bois Ski House Candle

Described as woody and smoky with added evergreen elements, this chic white glass case belongs on your shelf, right there next to all the garland.

Jo Loves Christmas Tree Scented Candle

Maybe you can't get an evergreen up five flights of stairs. No problem. Go for a wreath on your door instead and indulge in this Christmas tree-scented candle, instead.

Nest Fragrances Holiday Candle

An oldie but goodie, this Nest compilation of pomegranate, mandarin orange, pine cloves, cinnamon, and vanilla will forever bring you holiday cheer.

MAISON MARGIELA REPLICA By The Fireplace Scented Candle

On the chilliest of days, this fireplace-inspired candle of orange flower petals, clove oil, chestnut accord, and pink pepper will create the warmest of atmospheres.

