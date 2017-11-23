10 Winter Candles That Will Make Your Home Smell Like the Holidays

It's the holiday season, and thanks to these festive candles, made with notes of pine needles to cinnamon sticks to chestnut accord, you can have it smell like it all year long. Whether you're looking to round out your spirited decor to need a quick hostess gift that is sure to be a hit, these scents, touched with the most beautiful packaging, will do the trick. Keep scrolling to see our favorite aromas to add to your apartment (or someone else's).

VIDEO: 5 Great Tech Gifts Under $50