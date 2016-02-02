16 Celebrities Share the Winter Beauty Essentials They Actually Use 

It’s brisk out there. As we know all too well, it’s not easy to keep your skin dewy and moisturized in the face of weather cracking and chapping your every crevice. So, when we were at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, where temperatures averaged 30 degrees Fahrenheit, we asked the stars of the fest’s buzziest films how they managed to literally "save face" in the cold climate. From hand creams to oils to moisturizers, scroll down to find out the absolutely necessary winter beauty essentials from 16 flawless stars.

1 of 16 Courtesy; Maarten de Boer / Getty Images

Kate Beckinsale

“Votary oil is like a cleanser, but it is an oil so it doesn’t pull your skin. You put it on and then you wash it off, and it’s really great.”

$65; votary.co.uk

2 of 16 Maarten de Boer / Getty Images; Courtesy

Chloë Sevigny

“I like the thick Creme de Corps from Kiehl’s Since 1851. I soak my entire body with it and then don’t put on any clothes for like 10 minutes because I put on so much lotion. I need it, though. My skin gets so dried out, especially in Manhattan.”

$30; kiehls.com

3 of 16 Courtesy; Maarten de Boer / Getty Images

Nick Jonas

“Kiehl’s Facial Fuel is the best. And I use the hand cream too.”

Facial Fuel; $25; kiehls.com. Ultimate Strength Hand Salve; $15; kiehls.com.

4 of 16 Maarten de Boer / Getty Images; Courtesy

Bryce Dallas Howard

“I picked up Nuxe Paris’s Ultra-Nourishing Lip Balm Reve de Miel in the airport. It has saved my life. It’s not pretty when your lips get super chapped. You kind of can’t overcome it. There’s no hiding it, and this has helped.”

$19; us.nuxe.com

5 of 16 Courtesy; John Parra/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter

Alison Brie

“I use Burt’s Bees Tinted Lip Balm. I like to always have some color on my lips. I find that they get so dry, and when I am cold, my whole face gets really colorless, so it is good to have a tinted balm. It is the best of both worlds.”

$5; burtsbees.com

6 of 16 Jeff Vespa/WireImage; Courtesy

Emayatzy Corinealdi

“Coconut oil is my thing. Not even for just for winter, just period. It’s the biggest multi-tasker. I use it over my whole body, then in my hair when I wash it, then on my face. I use it for everything!”

$4; ulta.com

7 of 16 Courtesy; Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Jenny Slate

“I use Kate Somerville’s Dilo Oil Restorative Treatment on my face in the morning and at night. I don’t typically have dry skin, but it can really get there, and I put it on before my moisturizer. It also keeps my skin even, and it smells like sugar, so I really love it.”

$65; sephora.com

8 of 16 Maarten de Boer / Getty Images; Courtesy

Chelsea Handler

“Liz Earle Superskin Face Serum. I use that all day for my face.”

$72; lizearle.com

9 of 16 Courtesy; Maarten de Boer / Getty Images

Amandla Stenberg

“I live in Los Angeles so I don’t really experience winter, but my essential is Glossier’s Boy Brow. It is basically like mascara for your eyebrows, so it shapes them and it adds a little bit of color. It is beautiful.”

$16; glossier.com

10 of 16 Donna Ward/Getty Images; Courtesy

Greta Gerwig

“Aesop’s Rosehip cream lip balm is effective and works all day—it made me stop peeling.”

$11; aesop.com

11 of 16 Courtesy; Maarten de Boer / Getty Images

Molly Shannon

“Two tablespoons of flaxseed oil keeps my skin moisturized. I put it in smoothies. I have it every day.”

$21; vitaminshoppe.com

12 of 16 Maarten de Boer / Getty Images; Courtesy

Michael C. Hall

“I started using Himalayan Institute’s Neti Stik, which is like a vapor, energizing inhaler. It totally clears you up. I haven’t gotten a cold this winter, knock on wood. I got it online but it’s amazing.”

$7; walmart.com

13 of 16 Courtesy; Maarten de Boer / Getty Images

Rebecca Hall

“I’m obsessed with Lucas' Papaw Ointment for chapped winter skin. I buy it in bulk at Ricky’s in New York City. It helps with dry patches, lips—everything.”

$12; rickysnyc.com

14 of 16 Maarten de Boer / Getty Images; Courtesy

Mary Elizabeth Winstead

“I love Renée Rouleau’s Pro Remedy Oil. It’s great for flying on airplanes and it's great for dry, urban environments, especially if you’re walking around.”

$73; reneerouleau.com

15 of 16 Courtesy; Maarten de Boer / Getty Images

Natasha Lyonne

“I like Colbert MD’s Illumino Face Oil. I’ve become a big fan of putting stuff like that on my body even. I’m like, 'Why are all these products just for your face? The rest of my body isn't important?'”

$140; colbertmd.com

16 of 16 Maarten de Boer / Getty Images; Courtesy

Julianne Nicholson

“Erno Laszlo’s Active Phelityl Cream just saved my life. I have really dry skin, and a makeup artist I was working with suggested it for me. This is a night cream and it radically changed my skin.”

$72; ernolaszlo.com

