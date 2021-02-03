Winging It

Keeping up with your beauty regimen can be hard to do in quarantine. That's why we created Winging It, a space where you can find step-by-step guides and advice from the experts on how to master your professional treatments at home.

Most Recent

How to Get a Professional-Grade Chemical Peel Right at Home

You'll have a medical professional to guide you through the process.
The Best Summer Nail Art Trend Is Wearing All of Them At Once

Mismatched nails is the 2020 version of the Skittles manicure.
Can You Do Your Own Gel Nail Extensions At Home?

I put myself to the test.
Daisy Nail Art Is the Easiest Summer Manicure to DIY At Home

You don't need to be a professional to nail this trend.
These 8 Makeup Trends Prove Summer Isn't Canceled

Save these looks ASAP.
The $9 Way to Take Care of Your Eyelashes Post-Lash Extensions

Bonus: This treatment also keeps mascara from getting clumpy.

More Winging It

So, You're Ready to Transition to Full-On Gray Hair

Your new sparkly silver strands will be worth the journey.
Read This Before Shaving Your Pubic Hair

Your comprehensive guide on how to get a smooth, razor bump-free finish — if that's your thing.
This Trending Summer Manicure Is an Instant Mood-Lifter

The Quarantine Hair Trend No One Saw Coming

How to DIY a Salon-Worthy Dip Powder Manicure

This $10 Treatment Fixes Damaged Hair in 8 Seconds

How to Still Get Salon-Level Nail Art When You Suck at Doing Your Own Nails

Nail stickers and wraps to the rescue.

