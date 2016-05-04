Day After the Met Ball, Willow Smith Still Looks Amazing

Willow Smith is a (beauty) force to be reckoned with. The newest Chanel ambassador may be only 15, but she has already developed a sense of style that takes others a lifetime to do. Pink hair, white-blonde hair, spiked hair— you name it, she's done it.

So last night, when she stepped out at VH1's Dear Mama taping wearing ponytails and a fresh face, she proved what we already knew: Smith can pull off literally anything.

RELATED: Willow Smith Is Giving Us Wanderlust with Her Stunning Beach Photo

Jim Spellman/Getty Images

Because when you're Willow Smith cool is in your DNA.