Battle of the Editors: Would You Rather Use Cream or Lotion?

How you moisturize your body is a very personal choice. Much like spray vs. stick deodorant, it's all about personal preference. I noticed recently that my editor, Victoria, always seems to reach for a lotion rather than a cream moisturizer. I, on the other hand, favor the thicker of the two options. It's always been that way. And that got me to wondering why? Sometimes we mindfully reach for what feels the best, so why not understand why our choices actually feel the best?

So I sat my dear friend and editor down and proceeded to interrogate her about why she favors lotion over a cream. And honestly, it made a lot of sense. It also proved to me how truly different everyone's body is and how you truly have to figure out what is right for you. But enough babble!

Victoria's thoughts? "I’m not saying I dislike cream. There’s a time and a place where I will definitely pick up a bottle of the heavier stuff and one of my favorite products is a cream. But as far as my regular, day-to-day routine, 9 times out of 10, I will use a lotion," she says. "My skin tends to hold onto moisture well, so a lotion works for my arms and legs even in the coldest and hottest of seasons."

Ugh, I sit here shaking my head because she is so lucky.

She continues, "There’s also the texture thing. I like the feeling of a lighter product—i. e. I don’t want to feel like I’m wearing anything at all. Because of that, lotion takes the cake in my bathroom cabinet."

I, however, pretty much have to use a cream on my body. It's non-negotiable. I am as dry as a sandbox and apply dollops of cream to find myself parched a mere 12 hours later. If I didn't apply cream to my limbs twice a day, I shudder to think what my skin would look like.

But that's what my body needs. I just happen to be one of those people who doesn't hold onto moisture well. No matter how much water I drink, my skin pretty much always reverts back to being as dry as the Sahara. And this is in the dead of summer. Don't even get me started about the winter. Forget it. I practically have to coat my whole body in a balm twice a day at the risk of turning into dust. And the texture thing? Doesn't bother me a bit!

I guess when it comes to something like this, personal preference has a lot to do with it. However, it's also about learning what works for you—and what doesn't. What your body wants. What YOU want!

That's a tall order, but figuring out your moisturizing needs is probs easier than figuring out your life's purpose or who you should marry. So, go play with products! Figure out your beauty jam. What have you got to lose?