Remember Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century? Kirsten Storms Hasn't Changed a Bit

Zetus lapetus! Disney channel original movies have been making a comeback. And you can't have a convo about DCOMs without acknowledging the greatest one of all — Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century. Considering it's now the 21st Century, what ever happened to star Kirsten Storms?

Nowadays, Storms stars on General Hospital. She's actually been on the show since 2005, though over the weekend she announced she is taking a break from GH due to skin issues, of which her doctors say are because of stress.

The effects of stress on skin is something that most of us can relate to.

You can see her announcement to her fans below.

She also made cameos in CSI: Miami, 7th Heaven, and more.

Storms really hasn't changed a bit, right? Honestly, she looks nearly identical to her Disney days. See for yourself:

OK, it's semi-disappointing there's no neon colored jumpsuit or disc earrings. But besides that, Storms is still a Supernova Girl. Those waves are flawless.

Zoom, zoom, zoom! Sorry not sorry that this song will be stuck in your head the rest of the day. #Zenon4Ever