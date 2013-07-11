What's Your Skin Type? The Best Products for Aging, Oily, Acne-Prone and Dry Complexions

Summer's climbing temperatures leave no room for last season's heavy moisturizers, and just like you switch up your wardrobe and makeup choices, changes should also happen with your skincare. That's why we put together a list of the best summer skin products for every complexion type. Whether you're working to keep your oily skin shine-free or need extra hydration during the drying heat wave months, we have you covered. We even gathered the most-potent anti-aging treatments, and options for acne-prone skin that won't leave your complexion irritated. Click the photo to take a closer look at each product now.

