What's Your Skin Type? The Best Products for Aging, Oily, Acne-Prone and Dry Complexions

Summer's climbing temperatures leave no room for last season's heavy moisturizers, and just like you switch up your wardrobe and makeup choices, changes should also happen with your skincare. That's why we put together a list of the best summer skin products for every complexion type. Whether you're working to keep your oily skin shine-free or need extra hydration during the drying heat wave months, we have you covered. We even gathered the most-potent anti-aging treatments, and options for acne-prone skin that won't leave your complexion irritated. Click the photo to take a closer look at each product now.

Kiehl's Skin Rescuer

Did you know extra stress can mean extra breakouts? The chamomile and Rosa Gallica infusion acts as an RampR session for your skin, soothing irritated areas, and providing hydration where needed ($40; kiehls.com).
Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Acne

Salicylic acid and fruit enzymes whisk away acne-causing bacteria, while the Amazonian tree extract controls oil levels ($65; katesomerville.com).
Renee Rouleau Skin Correcting Serum

It's like a training session for your complexion-the oil-free formula ($40; reneerouleau.com) strenghtens your skin's immune system to prevent breakouts and reduce sensitivity.
Medik8 Beta Gel

Those pesky, under-the-skin bumps are no match for this potent blend of salicylic acid and azelaic acid ($80; aylabeauty.com), which targets the problem right at the source.
Philosophy Total Matteness Pore Eraser

One drop is all you need to keep shine at bay and reduce the appearance of enlarged pores ($40; philosophy.com).
Origins Active Charcoal Mask

The charcoal used in this mask ($23; sephora.com) acts as a sponge for pore-clogging oils, drawing out even the deepest blackheads.
La Prairie Cellular Oil Control Tonic

Not all toners are created equally, and this oil-reducing version ($135; shoplaprairie.com) is proof. In addition to whisking away shine, it diffuses light to reduce the appearance of imperfections.
G.M. Collin Hydramucine Optimal Gel

Just because your skin is oily, that doesn't mean you should skimp on the hydration. This lightweight gel ($60; gmcollin.com) pumps up moisture levels without leaving your complexion slick.
Jack Black Epic Moisture Nourishing Oil

What's in a name? For a serum this moisturizing, everything. A cocktail of 10 natural oils pumps up your hydration reserves to an epic degree, but is lightweight enough for summer wear ($32; nordstrom.com).
Decleor Hydra Floral Masque

Consider this mask ($42; decleorusa.com) a tall glass of water for parched skin, thanks to the generous use of hydrating wild pansy, hyaluronic acid, and samphire.
Dior Instant Gentle Cleansing Oil

Swap your drying cleansers for Dior's oil-based formula ($36; sephora.com), which dissolves makeup when swept across your skin, and restores the hydration typically lost along with it.
Origins GinZing Energy-Boosting Moisturizer

We're obsessed with the cooling feeling this moisturizer imparts on contact with skin-not to mention the healthy glow it creates ($27; origins.com).
Giorgio Armani Crema Nera Extrema

Armani harnessed the power of volcanoes to include the Extrema ingredient in this serum ($155; giorgioarmanibeauty-usa.com), which is derived from seabed volcanoes to protect your skin from damaging elements.
Perricone M.D. Photo Plasma

We're calling it-this oil-free moisturizer ($69; perriconemd.com) doubles as armor for your complexion by locking out age-inducing aggressors, and shielding your skin from UVA and UVB damage.
Meaningful Beauty by Cindy Crawford Wrinkle Smoothing Caplets

If they work for Cindy Crawford, then they definitely work for us! One capsule holds a powerful blend of antioxidants that repair existing wrinkles, and safeguards your skin from forming new ones ($45; call 1-877-383-1212).
Amorepacific Luminous Effect Brightening Serum

The mix of orange peel, ginko leaf, and magnolia in this serum ($200; nordstrom.com) pump the brakes on melanin production to reveal a brighter, more even skin tone.

